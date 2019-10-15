A nursing facility in Lansing is one of 15 nursing facilities in Kansas to transfer to new ownership after being placed in receivership, according to a news release from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

A nursing facility in Lansing is one of 15 nursing facilities in Kansas to transfer to new ownership after being placed in receivership, according to a news release from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

Ownership of Lansing Care & Rehabilitation Center and the other 14 facilities has been transferred to Mission Health, a Florida-based company that already was operating more than a dozen nursing facilities in Kansas.

In March 2018, KDADS officials moved to take the 15 nursing facilities from across the state into receivership after learning their operator, New Jersey-based Skyline Health, had fallen behind on vendor bills for things such as food services and medical equipment and utilities.

The facilities have been transferred to the ownership of Mission Health without any closures, according to the news release.

“We know that other states dealing with the issues surrounding Skyline have had to make the unfortunate and sometimes unavoidable decision to close facilities and force residents to find a new place to live,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said in a news release. “In our case, KDADS was determined that wasn’t going to happen and our staff worked very hard to find an alternative to displacing these seniors from their home.”