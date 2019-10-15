1. Booseum Spookwalk: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St., Hutchinson. The museum galleries will be turned into a spooky haunted house. Ghosts from Reno County's past will be "haunting" the exhibit galleries and handing out treats. This is a fun way to learn some local history. The spook walk is appropriate for all ages. Admission is $2.50 per child. Adults who are accompanying children get in free. Can't make it on Tuesday? This event will repeat on Wednesday.

2. No Small Matter — Film Screening & Discussion: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Trade Center, 1600 N. Lorraine St., Suite 102, Hutchinson. Join K-Ready Reno County (Hey Little Hutch) and Kansas Action for Children for a free film screening of the documentary "No Small Matter." RSVP at https://secure.everyaction.com/k4ChsdMR-EuvvjgTVmZxtA2. "No Small Matter" offers an in-depth look at child care and early learning as the filmmakers explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for good in America today: early childhood education. Through poignant stories and surprising humor, the film lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years, and reveals how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families and a slow-motion catastrophe for the country.

3. Reading Rendezvous — “Unclobber”: 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 E. 17th Ave., Hutchinson. October is LGBT history month, so the group has decided on the book “Unclobber” for Reading Rendezvous. So many of the arguments one hears in this area against the acceptance, tolerance, and granting of rights and protections for LGBT persons revolves around questions of faith and biblical teaching. Join in learning and discussing this study of faith.