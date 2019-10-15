Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said.

• A 49-year-old man was killed Monday night in a construction zone crash in north-central Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:41 p.m. Monday on Interstate 135, just south of 21st Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1996 Cadillac Deville was traveling north on I-135 and passing traffic in the left lane near an active construction zone that was moving traffic to the right two lanes.

The Cadillac's driver lost control of the car, which skidded and left the right side of the roadway, striking a light pole.

The driver, identified as Lashon Harding, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Harding was wearing a seat belt.

• One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision Monday afternoon in Woodson County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday on US-75 highway, about 5 miles south of Yates Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford pickup truck was northbound on US-75 highway at 60th Road when it made a right turn into a field entrance. A 2015 Honda motorcycle that was in the right lane passing the truck hit the passenger side of the truck.

The patrol said the man riding the motorcycle, Charles Splechter, 61, of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Splechter wasn't wearing a helmet.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Amy Corban-Morris, 50, of Buffalo, was reported to have serious injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol said Corban-Morris wasn't wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck, Derrick R. Shannon, 45, of Humboldt, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Shannon was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Denton E. Decker, 26, of Yates Center, also was reported uninjured. The patrol said Decker was wearing a seat belt.

• A 49-year-old Scott City man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday in Wichita County in western Kansas.

The crash was reported at 6:43 a.m. Monday on K-96 highway, about seven miles west of Leoti.

The patrol said a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck was westbound on K-96 when it had a driver's side tire failure. The pickup truck then left the roaway to the right and rolled an unknown number of times.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as James Lee Wessell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Wessel wasn't wearing a seat belt.