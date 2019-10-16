Railer spikers

sweep at Hutch

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Hutchinson.

The Railers downed Salina Central 25-11, 25-18; and host Hutchinson 14-25, 25-18, 25-22.

“One of the things we knew we had to do was win on the road,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “Tonight was the first night we beat a good team in Hutchinson on their court. Our energy level was higher. The first set we couldn't get any runs of points. The second and third set we did better. In the third set we were down 13-10 and we came back and one. I feel like that's huge boost of confidence going into next week.”

Against Central, Asha Regier had nine kills, followed by Gracie Rains with eight. Lindsey Antonowich had eight digs, whole Olivia Antonowich and Rains had six each. Marah Zenner set 18 assists.

Against Hutchinson, Regier had 14 kills, while Rains had 11. Olivia Antonowich had 19 digs and Regier had 18. Zenner set 23 assists.

Saturday, Newton finished 2-3 at the Derby Invitational.

Newton downed Liberal 25-22, 27-25; and Wichita South 25-12, 25-14. The Railers then fell to eighth-ranked (KVA, Class 6A) Derby 25-20, 25-15; third-ranked (Class 6A) Washburn Rural 25-11, 25-14; and Wichita East 25-22, 25-16.

Newton is 19-15, 9-2 in league play. Derby swept Wichita South and Campus to clinch the league title at 11-1. Newton’s wins clinch second place in the league.

Newton ends the regular season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Andover with Campus.

Goessel falls

at home

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team dropped a pair of non-league matches Tuesday at home.

Goessel fell to Moundridge 25-11, 25-21; and Inman 25-22, 25-21.

Goessel is 14-15 and plays at the Wheat State League tournament Saturday at Solomon.

Burrton splits

at Attica

ATTICA – The Burrton Charger volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday in a triangular at Attica.

Burrton lost to Attica 25-17, 25-22; and beat Fairfield 25-14, 25-17.

Saturday, Burrton was 3-1 at the Heart of the Plains League tournament. The Chargers lost to Cunningham 25-10, 25-11; beat Fairfield 25-14, 25-19; lost to Pretty Prairie 25-13, 25-15; and beat Stafford 25-7, 25-12.

Burrton is 15-18 and plays in the Class 1A regionals Oct. 22 at Goessel.

Halstead splits

at Skyline

PRATT — The Halstead Dragon volleyball team claimed a split Tuesday at Skyline.

Halstead lost to Lyons 25-18, 25-18; and beat Skyline 25-18, 25-18.

Halstead is 21-11 and ends CKL play 3-6. Halstead plays Saturday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

Hesston wins

CKL title

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather volleyball team ran the table in the Central Kansas League after a triangular sweep Tuesday at home.

Hesston downed Smoky Valley 25-13, 22-25, 25-18; and Pratt 25-14, 25-12. Smoky Valley downed Pratt 19-25, 25-14, 25-19.

“Our match against Smoky Valley was a matchup between the top two teams in the league on the last night of league play, as Hesston was 7-0 and Smoky Valley was 6-1 in the league before the night started," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We didn’t play our best, but took advantage of Smoky’s errors in the first set to win comfortably. Smoky pulled ahead by four midway through the second set, and we could never catch up all the way. We had trouble stopping their hitters and weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be. The third set was a close battle back and forth from the start. We were behind 15-16 when we went on a 7-point run to pull ahead and were able to side out several times to win.

“The Pratt match was tough to keep our focus, but we started strong in the first set, leading 12-2. The second set was close at the beginning until we went on a run led by several aces and strong kills to build a solid lead and finish out the match.”

Hesston is 24-5, 9-0 in CKL play, and hosts fifth-ranked (KVA, Class 5A) Maize South at 6 p.m. Thursday.