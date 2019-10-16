The artist who brought us "The Jerk" and "The Pink Panther" also is an accomplished writer of musicals.

Hutchinson High School thespians and the Music Department will present the new musical "Bright Star," which Steve Martin wrote with Edie Brickell.

The musical will be on Oct. 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the HHS Performing Arts Center, 810 E. 13th Ave.

The musical is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. It was inspired by their Grammy-winning collaboration on the bluegrass album "Love Has Come for You" and the folk tale of the Iron Mountain Baby.

"Bright Star" tells the story of one woman at different points in her life – when she was young and carefree in 1923, and 22 years later in 1945 when she has grown up and become a well-to-do magazine editor.

The musical tells a story of love, loss, and forgiveness set to toe-tapping Bluegrass music.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children in eighth grade and under and $2 for Hutchinson High School students with their IDs.

Cast List for Bright Star

Alice: Emily Wood

Jimmy Ray: Derek Norris

Billy Cane: Will Jackson

Margo: Caroline Miller

Daryl: Josh Morris

Lucy: Alex Hoffman

Mayor Dobbs: Andrew Voth

Daddy Cane/Chorus: Noah Buller

Florence/Spirit/Chorus: Harley Hester

Edna/Spirit/Chorus: Kori Calkins

Max/Station Master/Chorus: Jasper Fast

Daddy Murphy/Chorus: Xavier Jameson

Mama Murphy/Chorus: Olivia Morgan

Stanford/Chorus: Daniel Miller

Dr. Norquist/Chorus: Zach Bryan

Clerk/Chorus: Mariana Inchauriga

Well Dressed Woman/Spirit/Chorus: Jaiden Manche

Technical Crew Chiefs

Stage Manager: Kendall Meininger

Set: Micah Wenger

Props: Bella Allen

Costumes: Gabby Reid

Makeup/Hair: Jaiden Manche

Painting: Alex Hoffman

Lights: Deaven Cosato

Sound: Jade Warden-Scott and Breanna Miller

House Manager/Publicity: Azia Colvin

Dance Captains: Adriana and Victoria Owens