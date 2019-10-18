Ribbon-cutting celebrates new BTI office.

Nestled in the downtown business district is the newest addition to Bucklin Tractor & Implement Company facilities. The new Accounts Payable office officially opened its doors at 411 South Main on Oct. 1 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Many of the BTI staff and several Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce members were on hand to take part in the grand opening.

Kelly Estes, CEO for BTI, said Pratt has been good to BTI and that was a factor in moving accounts payable to the new downtown location. With BTIs growth, the Bucklin facility just couldn't manage the demands. So the move was made to the new store front in Pratt.

Estes said BTI is a family business with the fourth generation Jeremy Estes now part of the organization. The family business started in 1944 and has grown to 200 employees in six locations: Bucklin, Greensburg, Ness City, Great Bend, Hoxie and Pratt.

Karly Frederick, BTI marketing manager, said space and a bigger employee pool were the reasons to move accounts payable to Pratt. The bigger space provides BTI with room for any future expansion.

"We have space to grow," Frederick said. "We have more room for offices and more room for file storage."

Additional file storage is critical because they have to retain seven years of invoices on site. The staff is still working on the final storage layout and working to make sure easily accessible, Frederick said.

"We're still figuring out the process," Frederick said.

Centralizing accounts payable has already drastically improved efficiency and communication.

The three accounts payable specialists working in the new Pratt office are Cheri Getting, Taryn Wittig and Nikki Humble. They have pioneered the new process and are working to make it even more efficient.

"They are fine tuning the process," Frederick said.

Besides the three specialists working in the new office, Kay Estes, the controller, also works in the downtown office once a week and the rest of the time at the main building at the Pratt Regional Airport.