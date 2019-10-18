Randy Puett has a simple message for his missing daughter, a 15-year-old who ran away from foster care and may be with a 21-year-old companion.

"Just let her know I love her and I want her safe," Puett said. "Just let her know I love her."

Authorities ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of Demi Boothe — a 5-foot-2, 150-pound redhead with blue eyes — to contact law enforcement.

Raw emotion flashes through Puett's voice as he recalls how the state lost his daughter and didn't tell him. The father is putting up signs all over Topeka in hopes of finding her.

"I'm majorly concerned," Puett said. "This is Topeka, Kansas, and I know — I'm from North Topeka — there's meth, there's coke, there's drugs, there's crazies. There's these abductors that can take your children and use them in this sex trafficking. I don't want her to get trapped in one of them situations. Every night I go to bed, I pray to God she's safe and sound."

Puett said Boothe was in his custody, along with his four younger children, when she ran away in early September. He eventually tracked her to an older boyfriend and confronted the man. About 40 minutes after Puett threatened "the punk" with legal action, the girl showed up at the Topeka Police Department to turn herself in, Puett said.

She told authorities her father was abusive, which he denies. The Kansas Department for Children and Families recommended in court documents that she be released back to Puett with court supervision and that she have no contact with the man she was seeing.

"DCF does not have evidence of immediate safety concerns for Demi," the agency report said. "However, DCF does have concerns that Demi is meeting up with adult men for relationships and sex."

At the Oct. 1 court hearing, however, she was turned over to KVC, one of the state's child placement contractors, Puett said. Four days later, she ran away. Nobody told the father.

Puett said he ran into an acquaintance on Monday who asked what Boothe was doing at a North Topeka trailer park. The father called KVC and learned she had been missing for nine days.

KVC told him they didn't call because they couldn't find his phone number.

"You've had my number all the way through to beat my ass up, pound on me and make me feel like an idiot, but now that the egg's on your face, you can't find my number? I call bull****," Puett said.

Jenny Kutz, a spokeswoman for KVC, said she couldn't talk about Boothe because of confidentiality rules.

When a child runs away, Kutz said, "we are required to immediately notify DCF through a digital critical incident report, notify the parent if parental rights are intact, notify local law enforcement and enter the child’s name and photo on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children."

Puett's attorney, Don Hoffman, confirmed the father retained parental rights.

DCF policy requires child placement organizations to contact parents of missing children within 24 hours. Mike Deines, DCF spokesman, said the agency would approach a failure to follow policy "as an opportunity to educate" the organization.

The situation also might be an opportunity for state's new special response team to provide assistance, Deines said.

DCF launched the 10-person team earlier this year to help with the prevention, recovery and engagement of runaway youths. Stories published this week following an investigation by The Topeka Capital-Journal and KCUR revealed the perils of an unstable foster care system, and the prosecution of children who run away and become victims of sex trafficking.

"Here's what I found out when children run away in Kansas," Puett said. "They don't do nothing. Literally. There's not a lot they can do. I've asked them to ping her phone because her phone was active. Nope. 'She's not in harm's way.' We're talking a 15-year-old kid in Topeka, Kansas, not in harm's way with all the crazies in this town? Are you out of your frickin' minds?"