Pratt County has won the 2019 Kansas Public Improvement Award (PIA) for counties in the 10,000 and Under population category.

The PIA competition, sponsored by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Kansas for 58 years, is unique because it recognizes engineering projects for their benefit to the citizens of a community and not for engineering design.

Pratt County won for the Pratt County Lake Improvements project. The consulting engineering firm for the project was Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc. and the general contractor was Smiley Concrete LLC from Pratt.

The outlet and inlet structures at Pratt County Lake were damaged by a flood and left in an unsafe condition. Kirkham Michael & Associates, Inc. designed improvements to the inlet and outlet structures; in which, Smiley Concrete LLC was selected as the prime contractor and constructed the project.

The improvements restored the lake’s infrastructure with a larger drainage system and functioning valves. Pratt County Lake offers a wide range of activities and can continue to be enjoyed by all.

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Kansas is a professional association of privatepractice consulting and engineering firms in the State of Kansas.



