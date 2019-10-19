Class 3A, District 5

(Central Kansas League)

Halstead 49, Smoky Val. 0

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragons clinched both a share of the Central Kansas League title and a Class 3A district title with a 49-0 win over Smoky Valley Friday in Halstead.

Halstead is 7-0, 4-0 in district play and 5-0 in league play.

Halstead led 24-0 at the half.

Scott Grider rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Lakin Farmer, Kaden Kraus and Cameron Kohr each added a rushing touchdown. Farmer passed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Carter Hiebert caught the touchdown pass for 33 yards. Farmer also picked off a pass on defense.

Doug Grider posted 10 total tackles. The defense also blocked a punt for a safety.

Smoky Valley was held to 52 yards in total offense. The Viking fall to 1-6, 0-4 in district play and 1-4 in league play.

Halstead ends the regular season Friday at Chapman.

Smoky Val.;0;0;0;0;—0

Halstead;8;16;17;8;—49

Scoring

1q. H Farmer 1-yd. run (Kraus run) 7:13

2q. H Grider 10-yd. run (Farmer run) 3:33

2q. H Hiebert 33-yd. pass from Farmer (Hiebert run) :12

3q. H Grider 13-yd. run (Kraus run) 8:04

3q. H Kraus 25-yd. run (Rodriguez kick) 3:29

3q. H Safety: Punt blocked out of the end zone :00

4q. H Kohr 2-yd. run (Drake run) 6:32

Team stats

;SV;Hal.

First downs;5;17

Rushing-yards;30-38;43-326

Passing yards;14;81

Comp-att-int;2-9-1;3-6-1

Punts-avg.;5-21.4;0-0

Fumbles-lost;3-2;2-2

Penalties-yards;4-25;9-95

Time of poss.;25:05;22:55

Individual stats

RUSHING — Smoky Valley: Kennedy 13-29, Wilson 9-17, Blanchat 2-(-1), Stambaugh 1-(-3), Lucas 5-(-4). Halstead: Grider 13-81, Hiebert 2-70, Farmer 8-66, Kraus 9-58, Kohr 5-30, Drake 3-14, Horn 1-4, Boyd 2-3.

PASSING — Smoky Valley: Lucas 2-9-1, 14 yards. Halstead: Farmer 3-6-1, 81 yards.

RECEIVING — Smoky Valley: Wilson 1-11, Lysell-Stewart 1-3. Halstead: Hiebert 1-33, Kraus 1-30, Propst 1-18.

Missed field goals — none.

Hesston 43, Chapman 32

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers closed in on a second place in district play and a first-round home playoff berth after a 43-32 win over Chapman Friday at Hesston.

The Swathers led 28-12 at the half. Chapman was able to close the gap in the second half.

Jacob Eilert passed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hesston. Max Arnold rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Cox and Ben Bollinger each caught a touchdown pass.

Braden Esau had an interception on defense.

For Chapman, Trevor Erickson passed for 150 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Litzinger had two touchdown receptions, while Camden Liebau added one.

Chapman drops to 2-5, 1-3 in district play. Hesston is 6-1, 3-1 in district play.

The Swathers play Friday at Clay Center. A win locks up a first-round home playoff berth.

Chapman;0;12;6;14;—32

Hesston;14;14;0;15;—43

Scoring

1q. H Cox 37-yd. pass from Eilert (Nelson kick) 5:48

1q. H Eilert 3-yd. run (Nelson kick) 3:06

2q. H M.Arnold 1-yd. run (Nelson kick) 11:57

2q. C Liebau 38-yd. pass from Erickson (run failed) 9:52

2q. C Litzinger 8-yd. pass from Erickson (pass failed) 1:57

2q. H Bollinger 35-yd. pass from Eilert (Nelson kick) 1:29

3q. C Erickson 1-yd. run (run failed) 3:17

4q. H M.Arnold 11-yd. run (Nelson kick) 11:54

4q. C Erickson 51-yd. run (Erickson run) 8:19

4q. H Eilert 1-yd. run (Eilert run) 3:24

4q. C Litzinger 40-yd. pass from Erickson (run failed) 1:14

Team stats

;Chp.;Hes.

First downs;21;18

Rushing-yards;51-260;39-239

Passing yards;150;105

Comp-att-int;9-22-1;6-15-1

Punts-avg.;2-1.5;1-39.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-30;5-40

Time of poss.;31:14;16:46

Individual stats

RUSHING — Chapman: Erickson 23-124, Reigel 16-51, Laplante 7-49, Litzinger 5-36. Hesston: M.Arnold 16-112, Eilert 14-61, Cox 4-40, N.Arnold 3-14, Esau 1-9, Spencer 1-3.

PASSING — Chapman: Erickson 9-22-1, 150 yards. Hesston: Eilert 6-15-1, 105 yards.

RECEIVING — Chapman: Litzinger 4-76, Liebau 2-45, Riegel 2-16, Laplante 1-13. Hesston: Cox 2-54, Bollinger 3-45, Slater 1-6.

Missed field goals — none.

Class 1A, District 7

Sedgwick 48, Sublette 8

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals improved to 8-0, 2-0 in district play, after a 48-8 win over Sublette Friday in Sedgwick.

Lance Hoffsommer hit 19 of 24 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns. Hoffsommer also rushed for a score.

Kale Schroeder rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown. Mason Lacey had 143 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Qayden Shepherd, Henry Burns and Ryan Stucky each caught a touchdown pass.

Connor Tillman hit six of seven PAT kicks.

Gannon Resnik had eight total tackles, five solo. Schroeder had an interception on defense.

Sedgwick plays Friday at Inman with the winner claiming the district title. Both teams secured a first-round home playoff berth.

Sublette;0;0;0;8;—8

Sedgwick;21;20;7;0;—48

Scoring

1q. Se. Lacey 25-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

1q. Se. Stucky 15-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

1q. Se. Lacey 29-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. Se. Hoffsommer 5-yd. run (Tillman kick)

2q. Se. Burns 18-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. Se. Shepherd 29-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (kick failed)

3q. Se. Schroeder 5-yd. run (Tillman kick)

4q. Su. #81 17-yd. reception (#11 run)

Sedgwick stats

RUSHING — Schroeder 12-137, Hoffsommer 4-12, Anderson 2-29, Hutton 3-5.

PASSING — Hoffsommer 19-24-n/a, 363 yards; Anderson 2-4-n/a, 26 yards.

RECEIVING — Lacey 7-143, Shepherd 4-61, Burns 3-50, Stucky 3-77, Nold 1-22, Schroeder 2-33.

Missed field goals — Tillman 32.

Eight-Man I, District 4

(Wheat State League)

Goessel 56, Pea-Burns 8

GOESSEL — Dylan Lindeman hit 10 of 12 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Goessel Bluebirds to a 56-8 win over Peabody-Burns Friday in both Eight-Man District play and Wheat State League play.

The game ended with 4:51 to play on the 45-point rule.

Goessel led 28-0 at the half and 36-0 after three quarters.

Jacob Hagewood caught three passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Hagewood also rushed for two touchdowns. Luke Wiens had three catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Manuel Limon, Kale Funk and Jake Wiens each added a rushing touchdown.

Rocco Weerts rushed for a touchdown for the Warriors, 2-5 overall, 2-4 in league play and 1-3 in district play.

Goessel is 5-2, 3-1 in district play and 5-1 in district play. Goessel plays Friday at Bennington to determine second place in the district standings.

Peabody-Burns is 2-5, 1-3 in district play and 2-3 in league play. The Warriors play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Solomon. The winner gets fourth place in the district and a playoff berth.

P-Burns;0;0;0;8;—8

Goessel14;14;8;20;—56

Scoring

1q. G Hagewood 37-yd. run (L.Wiens run) 11:21

1q. G Hagewood 51-yd. pass from Lindeman (run failed) 8:43

2q. G Hagewood 59-yd. pass from Lindeman (J.Wiens run) 8:05

2q. G L.Wiens 62-yd. pass from Lindeman (run failed) :32

3q. G Funk 5-yd. run (J.Wiens pass from Lindeman) :00

4q. G J.Wiens 7-yd. run (run failed) 10:21

4q. PB Weerts 3-yd. run (Weerts run) 9:16

4q. G Hagewood 9-yd. run (J.Wiens run) 6:50

4q. G Limon 41-yd. run (game ended) 4:51

Team stats

;PB;Goe.

First downs;6;15

Rushing-yards;38-104;26-184

Passing yards;13;279

Comp-att-int;2-11-0;10-12-0

Punts-avg.;7-25.3;2-25.5

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-40;3-20

Time of poss.;26:46;21:14

Individual stats

RUSHING — Peabody-Burns: Hamman 16-52, Parks 10-33, Weerts 9-25, Reynolds 1-0, Wedd 1-(-1), Partridge 1-(-5). Goessel: Limon 1-41, Funk 7-40, L.Wiens 3-38, Hagewood 9-35, J.Wiens 5-29, Lindeman 1-1.

PASSING — Peabody-Burns: Weerts 2-5-0, 13 yards; Parks 0-6-0, 0 yards. Goessel: Lindeman 10-12-0, 279 yards.

RECEIVING — Peabody-Burns: Partridge 1-7, Reynolds 1-6. Goessel: L.Wiens 3-136, Hagewood 3-115, Funk 3-27, Zogleman 1-1.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Moundridge 56, Central Pl. 8

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats stayed alive in its quest for a playoff berth with a 56-8 win over Central Plains Friday in Eight-Man I district play in Moundridge.

The game was called in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Corbin Unruh passed for 87 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Kaufman scored three touchdowns on 54 yards rushing. Garrett Doherty rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Korbin Wedel and Brady Helms caught a touchdown pass.

For Central Plains, William Laymon rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also passed for 31 yards.

Central Plains also scored on a safety.

Central Plains falls to 2-5, 1-3 in district play.

Moundridge is 4-3, 2-2 in district play, and plays at rival Little River at 7 p.m. Friday. A Moundridge win or a Macksville win over Central Plains locks up a playoff spot for Moundridge.

Central Pl.;2;6;0;x;—8

Moundridge;12;18;26;x;—56

Scoring

1q. M Wedel 30-yd. pass from Unruh (run failed) 7:35

1q. M Unruh 47-yd. run (pass failed) 4:12

1q. CP Safety on punt play :34

2q. CP Laymon 2-yd. run (run failed) 11:50

2q, M Doherty 48-yd. run (Helms pass from Unruh) 11:01

2q. M Unruh 38-yd, run (Helms run) 5:21

3q. M Helms 13-yd. pass from Unruh (run failed) 11:41

3q. M Kaufman 20-yd. run (Green run) 10:07

3q. M Kaufman 2-yd, run (pass failed) 6:40

3q. N Kaufman 24-yd. run (game ended) 2:11

Team stats

;CP;Mdg.

First downs;8;12

Rushing-yards;35-107;22-241

Passing yards;31;87

Comp-att-int;2-11-1;4-9-1

Punts-avg.;2-33.5;2-7.5

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;3-25;5-50

Time of poss.21:55;14:05

Individual stats

RUSHING — Central Plains: Laymon 26-82, Holmed 5-17, McNeal 3-8, Dulinski 1-0. Moundridge: Unruh 7-94, Doherty 5-69, Kaufman 6-54, Everhart 4-24.

PASSING — Central Plains: Laymon 2-11-1, 31 yards. Moundridge: Unruh 4-9-1, 87 yards.

RECEIVING — Central Plains: Beck 1-25, Holmes 1-6. Moundridge: Wedel 2-43, Schlosser 1-31, Helms 1-13.

Missed field goals — none.

Late scores

No details reported

Hutchinson Trinity 36, Remington 14