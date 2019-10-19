Saturday

Oct 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


NON-AREA SCORES

Friday’s results

Altoona Midway 36, Marmaton Valley 20

Andale 50, Clearwater 12

Andover Central 31, Andover 13

Arkansas City 13, Valley Center 7

Ashland 57, Rolla 7

Augusta 37, Abilene 14

Basehor-Linwood 39, Atchison 20

Blue Valley Northwest 33, Blue Valley North 28

Bolivar, Mo. 52, Fort Scott 0

Bonner Springs 40, Leavenworth 35

Burlington 42, Osawatomie 28

Caney 48, Parsons 34

Cedar Vale-Dexter 56, Oswego 8

Central Heights 32, McLouth 0

Centralia 62, Wabaunsee 0

Chanute 14, Coffeyville 13, OT

Chase County 60, Valley Falls 14

Cheney 55, Wichita Trinity 14

Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 16

Chillicothe, Mo. 35, KC Wyandotte 7

Cimarron 48, Lyons 14

Columbus 21, Galena 0

Crest 40, Southern Coffey 16

DeSoto 59, Shawnee Heights 14

Deerfield 72, Fowler 54

Derby 54, Wichita Campus 27

Dodge City 17, Garden City 7

Doniphan West 54, Blue Valley Randolph 6

Douglass 32, Fredonia 21

Elkhart 49, Stanton County 8

Eureka 33, Belle Plaine 14

Frankfort 24, Axtell 20

Frontenac 55, Baxter Springs 6

Garden Plain 44, Wichita Independent 6

Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM Northwest 14

Girard 14, Iola 12

Goessel 56, Peabody 8

Great Bend 49, Liberal 20

Hanover 54, Wetmore 7

Holcomb 13, Pratt 6

Holton 30, Marysville 8

Hugoton 39, Larned 15

Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21

Hutchinson Trinity 36, Remington 14

Independence 40, Circle 6

Inman 19, Meade 0

Jackson Heights 36, Jefferson North 8

Jayhawk Linn 20, Erie 16

Jefferson West 29, Wellsville 23

Junction City 34, Topeka Seaman 7

KC Sumner 28, KC Harmon 12

Lakin 18, Sterling 13

Lansing 56, KC Turner 14

Lawrence 35, Olathe North 10

Lawrence Free State 41, SM East 14

Lenexa St. James 21, Wichita Kapaun 7

Little River 60, St. John 0

Louisburg 49, Ottawa 7

Lyndon 36, Troy 16

Madison-Hamilton 56, Burlingame 6

Maize South 7, Goddard 0, OT

Manhattan 62, Topeka West 0

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 49, Pleasant Ridge 14

Medicine Lodge 36, Attica-Argonia 16

Minneola 42, Ingalls 8

Moscow 51, Pawnee Heights 0

Moundridge 46, Central Plains 0

Mulvane 41, El Dorado 6

Nemaha Central 57, Atchison County 18

Newton 15, Goddard Eisenhower 13

Nickerson 32, Kingman 0

Norwich 46, Pretty Prairie 0

Olathe East 49, Pittsburg 14

Olathe Northwest 26, SM South 20

Olathe West 14, Olathe South 7

Oskaloosa 38, West Franklin 16

Otis-Bison 54, Chase 6

Paola 56, Eudora 3

Perry-Lecompton 21, Topeka Hayden 20

Pittsburg Colgan 33, Pleasanton 16

Prairie View 41, Anderson County 0

Pratt Skyline 42, Macksville 22

Riverside 55, Horton 0

Riverton 40, Southeast Cherokee 6

Rossville 62, Council Grove 13

Royal Valley 53, Hiawatha 20

St. Mary’s Academy 30, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 6

St. Paul 71, Chetopa 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, SM Miege 32

Santa Fe Trail 55, KC Ward 7

Sedan 50, Burden Central 48

Sedgwick 48, Sublette 8

Shawnee Mill Valley 24, Blue Valley Stilwell 20

SM West 35, SM North 0

Silver Lake 57, Osage City 0

South Barber 1, Burrton 0, forfeit

South Central 56, Oxford 6

South Gray 51, Kinsley 6

South Haven 46, Fairfield 0

Southwestern Heights 22, Ellinwood 0

Spring Hill 7, KC Piper 6

Tonganoxie 55, Baldwin 0

Topeka 27, Emporia 0

Topeka Washburn Rural 64, Topeka Highland Park 8

Udall 31, Caldwell 16

Ulysses 17, Labette County 13

Uniontown 54, Yates Center 6

Valley Heights 28, Northern Heights 13

Wamego 28, Sabetha 13

Waverly 62, Hartford 20

Wellington 14, Winfield 13

Wichita Collegiate 49, Haven 0

Wichita East 32, Wichita Southeast 7

Wichita Northwest 79, Wichita Heights 0

Wichita West 43, Wichita South 6