Falling behind an opponent by 16 points in the first quarter is never an ideal situation.

Doing it against a Hutchinson team capable of running the ball effectively and eating up big chunks of time from the clock proved extremely costly for Salina South.

The Cougars never completely recovered from some miscues that led to the early deficit, falling 44-21 to the Salthawks on senior night at Salina Stadium on Friday.

The loss dropped South to 1-6 overall, 1-4 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League, while Hutchinson (2-5, 1-4) ended a three-game losing streak.

The Salthawks had four scoring drives in the first half and their average starting field position was the South 43-yard line.

"Against this kind of offense, it's critical to get them behind and off schedule," South coach Sam Sellers said. "Not just with the score, but you've got to be really good on first down and force them into long yardage situations.

"It's hard to fault the kids because they were out there fighting and trying to make plays, but we can't give them a short field like we did in the first half."

The first of four South turnovers took place on the game's opening kickoff and gave Hutchinson the ball on the Cougar 23-yard line. Six plays later, the Salthawks took the lead for good on a 1-yard Izaiah Delvalle touchdown run.

An errant snap on South's ensuing possession resulted in a 28-yard loss and a safety for Hutch, making it 9-0. Delvalle's second touchdown carry, this time from 21 yards out, extended the lead to 16-0 less than nine minutes into the game.

"We were able to take advantage of their mistakes and that can make the difference between a win and a loss," Delvalle said. "Our team played hard and played all four quarters so I'm proud of my teammates.

"We had a good week of practice and the coaches had us ready for the game."

South's first scoring drive took eight plays, with sophomore running back Brandt Cox accounting for 60 yards on six carries. That included an 8-yard touchdown run, and the first of three Eric Rincon extra-point kicks cut the lead to 16-7 late in the first quarter.

Hutchinson followed with a 17-play drive that took nine minutes, 23 seconds off the clock. The Salthawks converted twice on third down, twice on fourth down and completed their only pass attempt in the game on that drive.

"The first half a lot of things didn't go our way," Sellers said. "Our offense was pretty good tonight but we just weren't on the field enough.

"Once they built the lead it was death by a thousand cuts."

Alec McCaun's 5-yard touchdown run put Hutchinson up 23-7. When South fumbled again on the kickoff, the Salthawks needed only three plays to make the Cougars pay. McCaun's second touchdown run and Carter Booe's extra-point kick pushed the lead to 30-7 before halftime.

Hutchinson finished the half 7 of 9 on third down conversions and 2 for 2 on fourth down tries. Only once in the half did they have a third-down attempt longer than five yards.

"We tried to capitalize on runs up the middle and play smash-mouth football," said Delvalle, who finished with 140 yards on 26 carries. "We especially did a good job of that on third and fourth downs."

Some of South's defensive struggles were self-inflicted.

"I don't think we did a great job of tackling tonight," Sellers said. "There were times when we would have them for a short gain and they would drag us for another few yards.

"When you talk about get them off schedule, second-and-8 is a lot different than second-and-5. We never put them in a bad position and because of the score, they were able to do exactly what they needed to do to win the game."

The teams traded touchdowns and turnovers in the third quarter. Hutchinson went up 37-7 on Delvalle's third touchdown run, with the Cougars answering on a 70-yard Terran Galloway to Ty Garrett touchdown pass.

It was the same story in the fourth, with McCaun getting his third scoring run before Galloway's 10-yard pass to Colin Schreiber accounted for the final touchdown.

Hutchinson fullback Damon Cantu had 110 yards rushing on 14 carries. Galloway threw for 188 yards, with Garrett making four catches for 89 yards and A.J. Johnson adding 50 yards on two receptions.

South will end the regular season next week at Newton.

"The goal doesn't change," Sellers said. "This one hurts. It's senior night and the kids have worked so hard, so to have a game go like that is tough.

"But there's another opportunity next week. In 5A West, there's still an opportunity for a good, positive seed, so there is still a lot to play for."