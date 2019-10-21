A Friday shoplifting call from Walmart put police on an all-day investigation that led to the arrest of two people.

At 10:40 a.m. Friday, Salina Police were sent to Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth St., after loss prevention employees saw two people shoplifting from the store.

The employees confronted Shirley Quenzer, 44, who handed some items to the employees before fleeing to a car outside driven by a man.

Police were given a description of the vehicle and the license plate numbers. Officers located the vehicle at Candlewood Suites, 2650 Planet Ave., and the suspects walking near Mattress Hub, 2346 Planet Ave.

The vehicle was discovered to be stolen from the state of Washington, had two different Washington license plates, one of which was also stolen.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a sweater taken from Walmart, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Quenzer and Tyler Chihlas, 30, were both arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property and theft. Additionally, Quenzer was arrested in connection with a count of criminal trespassing, as she had already been arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart in April and was banned from the stores.