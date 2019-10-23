Pratt County 4-H club shares reports and plans.

The Country Trailblazers 4-H club met on Sunday, October 13 at Lemon Park in Pratt. The meeting was called to order by club president, Brett Atteberry. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Gillian and Grace Swindler. Roll call was “What is your favorite football team?” and there were 15 members and 4 guests present.

Installation of the new officers was led by community leader Holly Howell, who had leaders pledge to use their hands for the club.

In reports, Gillian told about the last 4-H Council meeting and that Achievement Night would be on Sunday, November 3rd. Everyone needs to bring a side dish and dessert. Gillian also talked about what the 4-H Ambassadors did during 4-H week. In new business, the club voted to keep Holly Howell as a community leader and voted for Brian Atteberry and Pam Lucas to also be the new community leaders.

In the program, Grace demonstrated an easy craft that was at the Explore 4-H Day. It was making ghosts out of lollipops and coffee filters. Gillian gave a project talk about her goats and about showing them at the Kansas State Fair. The meeting was then adjourned.

Also at the meeting, the club donated for 48 Hours of 4-H. Gillian led a collection drive for donations for the Hope Center. She collected personal care items such as toothbrushes, soaps, paper goods and other things for the community. She collected items at school and at the Explore 4-H Day. There were two boxes full that were given to Pam Ford at the Hope Center on Monday the 14th.