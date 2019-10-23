Robbers throw empty billfold back at victim

TOPEKA — Sometimes, it pays to be broke. A man found that out early Wednesday during an armed robbery in west Topeka.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the incident occurred around 3:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of S.W. 13th.

Munoz said a man was sitting in his car when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The men demanded the man in the car hand over his billfold.

The man complied, but when the robbers found the wallet was empty, they threw it back at the man and fled to the north, toward S.W. Huntoon.

Munoz said the victim described the robbers only as two black males wearing all-black clothing.

Artist to teach on chandeliers

MCPHERSON — Artist Terri Tharp will host a workshop from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Nov. 2. in the Mary Anderson Art Center, located in the lower level of the Historic McPherson Opera House.

“A Paper Chandelier is a whimsical mobile. Paper Chandeliers can tell a story, feed a passion, create a party, celebrate a milestone entertain a child, lighten the moment, set the scene, cheer a friend, decorate your home and make your day,” Tharp said.

Terri Tharp’s Chandeliers have been featured in the ‘Where Women Create’ magazine.One of Tharp’s Paper Chandeliers is on display in the lobby of the McPherson Opera House.

“I will show you the steps I use in covering the frame and making fanciful paper scallops. You will learn how to create chains of pretty paper circles, prisms and beads and make the paper parts used to hang them,” Tharp said.

To sign-up or for more information, call the McPherson Arts Alliance, 620-241-6131