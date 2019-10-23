Staff rewarded for creating an outstanding care experience for residents at Cunningham facility.

Hilltop Manor in Cunningham is a 2019 deficiency free 50-bed Americare Senior Living community that offers outpatient therapy, adult day services, respite care, short term rehab to home and long-term care services. On October 4, the skilled nursing facility owned by Americare held a staff appreciation day to honor their part in earning the 2019 Customer Approved Award from Lincoln, Nebraska–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health. The award recognized the top 20 senior-care organizations across the country for creating an outstanding care experience for residents.

“Americare is very proud of this recognition because it comes from our local residents and families telling others that they like what we do,” said Clay Crosson, Americare President. “Our Hilltop Manor staff is dedicated to helping our seniors and their families live happier lives by providing the essential care they need to maintain their independence. This day was set aside to honor and recognize Hilltop Manor’s award-winning staff support for our residents and their families.”

Winners for the Customer Approved Award were selected according to results from NRC Health’s 2018 Resident and Family Experience Survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations to friends and family. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), and it strongly correlates with both customer satisfaction and enduring loyalty.

Established in 1981, Missouri-based Americare is a privately held senior living provider serving over 3,500 seniors in assisted living, memory care assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing and rehabilitation communities. They are in the process of building a new facility in Pratt. For more, visit www.americareusa.net.



