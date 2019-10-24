Local authorities served 23 warrants and made 18 arrests Wednesday during a domestic violence sweep in Shawnee County, officials announced Thursday.

The sweep was conducted as part of the 17th annual National Family Violence and Apprehension Detail.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, which provided 17 officers, coordinated the local effort. An additional four officers from the Washburn University Police Department participated in the sweep, in addition to five civilian employees.

Sheriff Brian Hill said more than 300 law enforcement agencies from 29 different states took part in the National Family Violence and Apprehension Detail. The national event was coordinated by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.

The goal of the detail is to help raise awareness of the problem of family and domestic violence in the Shawnee County community, Hill said. It also demonstrates to offenders that they will be held accountable for their violence.

Shawnee County sheriff's officials said 82 total attempts were made to serve warrants.

Of the 18 arrests that were made, 14 were for domestic violence suspects, clearing 18 warrants. Four other arrests were made on non-domestic violence suspects, clearing five warrants.

In addition, 38 attempts were made to serve domestic violence-related court papers. Sheriff's officials said 26 domestic violence-related court papers were served.