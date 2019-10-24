HAVEN — Leah Behnk raises chickens with her family in Burrton. Every afternoon, when she gets home from school, this second grader at Haven Grade School collects eggs from the henhouse. Leah, 7, loves animals and would someday like to own a horse. On Wednesday, she attended Haven High School’s first official Farm Safety day.

“I learned never ever to touch the wire. To never go in a wheat bin without a buddy — because you can get buried,” Leah said. “Animals have blind spots. Stay away from their blind spots.”

Leah was with 219 other students from Haven Grade School during the three-hour morning event on the high school’s farm. More than 50 children from Yoder also attended the afternoon demonstrations.

“We’re trying to expose kids to stuff within the house,” said Baylee Knapp, the agriculture teacher at Haven High School. “We’re encouraging kids to know how to prevent accidents. Stuff happens when you least expect it.”

Knapp and her students started working on this event in August. Many students were heartbroken after the death of a local child due to a farm accident and wanted to help the community by trying to educate children about farm and house safety. The school had had spring farm days before and some taught students about safety, but the students wanted to make a set time in the fall as a safety day.

“We want them to think about the dangers of machinery and electricity,” said Grace Sawatzky, 16. “Some of the bigger animals can kill you.”

The students and Knapp organized the event so the children, grades kindergarten through four, could learn about fire safety, electricity, tractors and bins, grain silos and farm animals.

Gabe Cheers, 17, from Haven is apprenticing at Kraft Electric in Hutchinson. Along with wires and cables, he brought his 25-pound tool belt.

“If you see this,” Gabe said as he held up an exposed wire, “don’t touch it.”

The students listened attentively at each of the stations. They raised their hands and asked thoughtful questions. Children were able to pet chickens and young goats — Cletus and Chloe (who belong to Jhet Spradlin, 15). They also learned about horses and cows from students who brought their own animals to the event.

“I never knew about blind spots,” Paxton Blubaugh, 8, said. His classmate, Emily Hartung, 8, of Haven, said she hadn't known about them, either.

Paxton, who lives on a farm in Burrton, said he is going to go home and tell his 4-year-old sister Sage about blind spots.

“I think it will make them be more aware,” said fourth-grade teacher Melanie Wood. “We are all so excited to be here.”

Nathan Schmidt, 16, and Hunter Galloway, 16, from Haven, demonstrated to the children where not to walk when dealing with farm equipment. They had children stand in areas they felt were safe and unsafe. They also explained the importance of never walking under a loader.

Horses have four blind spots, Kendall Schoenhals, 17, of Haven, told the children as she walked around her buckskin stallion, Tag. “Never go under a horse,” she said.

Employees from MKC explained to children the importance of being safe around grain bins and firefighters from Reno County told each student how to make a safety plan.

“If you don’t respect farming equipment,” said Cameron Peirce, a Hutchinson farmer, “it won’t respect you.”