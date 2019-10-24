Driver lost control in sand on road near Wildlife and Parks headquarters east of Pratt.

Crystal Lukens, 21 of Pratt, has returned to work following a motorcycle wreck on Oct. 20. Lukens was westbound on Lake Road about 0.3 miles east of Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Headquarters. She was on a 2006 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle when she went off the road on the north side and lost control in the sand. The motorcycle struck a wooden traffic sign and broke it off before coming to a stop against a tree on the north side of the road. Lukens was riding with two other motorcycles at the time of the accident. Their riders rendered immediate assistance and were not injured in the accident.

Pratt County EMS transported Lukens to Pratt Regional Medical Center where she was later transported, by helicopter, to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, said her mother Karen Lukens.

Lukens was treated and released the same day. She has a strained neck that is requiring her to wear a neck brace. She also has sore muscles and bruising but was able to return to work Wednesday night, Karen said.

Lukens was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident that was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.