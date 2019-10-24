The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series “Great Pumpkin Orienteer Meet” is 8-10 a.m. Oct. 26 in the parking lot north of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory course and an advanced course. There will also be a “cookie dash” mini-course around Gruber. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, passports, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. and racers can start anytime during this period. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Halloween Fun Run is 8-10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event is free. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Combo League is Thursdays through Oct. 31. Each team consists of five to six shooters and takes turns providing dinner. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-8132.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club general membership meeting is 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at 821 Sheridan Drive. Dinner will follow the meeting. Cost is $11 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Lancers are looking for swimmers. The Lancers are a year-round USA competitive swimming team. Swimmers are placed into one of four groups based on ability. There is also a masters team for adults. For more information or to schedule a try-out, e-mail president@fortleavenworthlancers.org.

Strike Zone Bowling Center hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lunch and Bowl is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Receive one free game for every $5 spent at the snackbar. Shoe rental is $3. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Monday 50/50 night bowling is 5-9 p.m. every Monday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $2 per person with games and shoe rental for 50 cents each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

$1 Friday night bowling is 5-10 p.m. every Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Games, shoe rentals, 16-ounce drinks and pizza slices are $1 each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.