Pratt hosted a volleyball triangular against Hesston and Smokey Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Their first match was against Smokey Valley, where the Lady Greenbacks were able to win the first game 25-19, but fell the final two games, 14-25 and 19-25. In their second match against Hesston, the Swathers took the win, with game scores of 25-14 and 25-12 in Hesston’s favor.

Despite the losses, Pratt senior Elizabeth Voss said she has seen much progress this season.

“I feel like our team has improved well,” Voss said.

Earlier in the season, Pratt won the Skyline Tournament, where they saw the most growth of their season.

“Our biggest success would probably be the Skyline Tournament we won,” Voss said. “We had a blast, we learned from each other, and we just played so well with each other.”

Voss has seen impressive support from her teammates toward each other, even on bad days.

“Throughout the season, each of the individual girls have had times where they struggled with something and I think, as a team, we’re doing a great job at trying to better them and encourage them,” Voss said. “Everyone has off days.”

The Lady Greebacks competed at substate on Saturday, Oct. 26.