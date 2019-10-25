Barclay College in Haviland hosts special speaker as part of Saturday youth training conference.

Barclay College and Youth Core Ministries are coming together to enrich not only youth pastors and area ministries, but they want to help and support the local families as well. That is why this year, they have expanded their 8th Annual Youth Leadership Training Conference to include Parents or anyone who is connected or works with youth are invited to join in this year’s conference with the focus Reaching the Generation Screen, Real Relationships in a World of Isolation.

“It is our desire to bring quality training to our own backyard, to support and equip our communities in how to better reach and support our youth,” said Joel Williamson of Youth Core Ministries. “In a world where 89 percent of teenagers have smartphones and 97 percent are on social media, our teens really are a generation with screens like never before. There will be a focus on cultural issues facing teens today in the ever growing technology of our world today.”

That is why Keynote speaker Jonathan McKee has been brought in. McKee is the author of more than 20 books including the brand new The Guy’s Guide to FOUR Battles Every Young Man Must Face; The Teen’s Guide to Social Media & Mobile Devices; If I Had a Parenting Do Over; and the Amazon Best Seller – The Guy’s Guide to God, Girls and the Phone in Your Pocket.

He has over 25 years of youth ministry experience and speaks to parents and leaders worldwide, all while providing free resources for youth workers and parents on his websites.

McKee, a father of three himself, also writes a blog called Jonathon McKee, Honest, Practical and Real World Help. There he provides a regular dose of youth culture and parenting help.

“Our fall workshop has primarily been for those in youth ministry, but this year our specific speaker, Jonathan McKee, is a well-known author and speaker for both youth ministry and parents. So this is for anyone with parents of preteens and older, or those in youth ministry. Not just youth worker’s, but senior pastors, volunteers, or really anyone who is interested,” Williamson said.

When asked why Barclay College and Youth Core were coming together on this project Williamson said that last year the Barclay College Youth Ministry department and Youth Core Ministries realized that by partnering together they could have an even greater impact.

“Together, we are able to bring in high quality speakers and bring in more people who will benefit from the training. We held our first joint-event one year ago and it was very successful, so we plan on continuing this partnership in the future,” he said. “It is expensive to go to national youth worker trainings and events, upwards of $300 for registration, plus travel, per person.”

The event happening this year at the Ross Ellis Center in Haviland on October 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for just $25 which covers, food and child care. YCM does not make any money on the event, rather we believe that hosting this event will help further our mission of bringing our young people to Jesus and helping them to become healthy, thriving adults. Those interested in attending can call Youth Core or go to their website http://youthcoreministries.org/events/