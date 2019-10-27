TOPEKA – Lt. Governor Lynn Rodgers will be among the speakers at the Kansas Rural Center’s annual Farm and Food Conference, set for Nov. 8 and 9 in Wichita.

He will speak as part of a Saturday session titled “Harvesting Opportunities for food and farming in Kansas” and discuss the Rural Prosperity tours of last summer.

Keynoting the conference will be Fred Iutzi, President of The Land Institute in Salina, KS, and Becca Jablonski, Colorado State University's Food Systems Extension Economist.

Two dozen workshops will illustrate the theme “Planting Ideas, Growing Our Future: Carbon, Climate and Communities” and offer practical information for growers and entrepreneurs as well as information on critical food, environmental and political issues.

“The Green New Deal, climate change reports, and the emerging crisis in the farm/rural economy raise questions for many of us as we head into another pivotal election year and as we envision the future for our farms and communities,” stated Mary Fund, KRC Executive Director. “How does climate change affect us here in the heartland? What policies and programs will help us address it? What steps or actions can help us weather the economic problems in agriculture, and what kind of economic development should we pursue that will provide the resilience and diversity we need?”

Iutzi will speak Friday morning on “Agriculture’s Role in Ecological Sustainability and Economic Justice” building on an essay he and Texas journalist/communications professor Robert Jensen wrote following the proposal of the Green New Deal last winter. Iutzi will address what agriculture and food production needs to address in order to meet the challenges of the future.

Jablonski will speak Saturday morning on the value of local and regional food systems in “Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Support Rural-Urban Linkages and Regional Economic Development.” She will also lead a workshop on assessing the economic impacts of food systems programming, policies and initiatives.

An afternoon plenary panel will cover a call for action on the Climate and Energy Project’s Kansas Climate Health Declaration, and the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition’s Farmer Climate Action Sign on Letter.

Each day will feature a dozen concurrent workshops covering a range of topics including practical sessions on building soil health, managing grass and livestock for extreme weather, managing farm financial recordkeeping, managing woodlands, extending the growing season in hoophouses, and coping with stress and anxiety on the farm and in the world.

Other workshops will cover critical issues, policy and advocacy looking at local food development, state policy overview for 2020, federal farm policy and climate smart practices, wind energy and public opinion, and the impact of concentrated animal feeding operations.

New this year will be a Special Land/Farm Owner and Land Seeker Mixer held as one of the workshop sessions on Friday afternoon from 4 to 5:15 p.m. The mixer is an opportunity to connect those who have farms or land with those seeking land or an opportunity to gain experience farming.

The Mixer is also open to non-conference goers who only wish to attend the mixer, but preregistration is required for both conference goers and non-conference goers. To register, visit https://kansasruralcenter.org/kansas-rural-center-to-host-land-own¬er-land-seeker-mixer/.

KRC will celebrates its 40th anniversary with a reception 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 from with food, drink, music and networking.

A full conference agenda and registration are available at kansasruralcenter.org/2019-conference. Registration is $75 per day or $145 for both days and includes Friday evening’s anniversary celebration with an hors d’oeuvres buffet, Kansas beer and wine, and music. The reception is open to non-conference goers for $40.

Registration deadline is Nov. 4. Scholarships are also available for students and beginning farmers. Inquire at info@kansasruralcenter.org.