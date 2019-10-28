An early-morning on fire caused substantial damage to an East Topeka home.

No injuries had been reported in the blaze, which occurred around 4:39 a.m. in a single-story residence in the 300 block of S.E. Golden Avenue.

Fire officials on the scene said first-arriving crews found flames coming from all sides of the wooden-frame residence.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in a matter of a few minutes.

An occupant who had been inside the residence was able to make it outside safely before crews arrived.

The fire was under control by 5:30 a.m., though smoke was still coming out of the house as firefighters continued to check for hot spots.

The upper portion of a tree just south of the residence also caught fire, with crews using a hose to extinguish that blaze.

A Topeka fire investigator was on the scene and was checking to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross had been called to the scene to assist the home's occupant with his post fire-related needs.

