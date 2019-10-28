To some a disappointing season, to others a chance to mold men from boys.

Pratt Greenback football battled all night with the Nickerson Panthers on Friday, Oct. 25 in Pratt but ended up on the short side of a close 21-29 final score.The first to score was Nickerson with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the first quarter. The Greenbacks caught up with an immediate response of a 61 yard run and two-point conversion, tying the score at 8-8 with over four minutes left in the first quarter. Nickerson pulled ahead leaving the score at 14-8 in Nickerson’s favor. Pratt gained the lead again in the second quarter when Devon Weber scored a 5 yard touchdown run. The Greenbacks went into halftime up 21-14 when Weber scored again on a 55 yard punt return. It was a quiet third quarter, but the game heated up again when Nickerson scored on a 1 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 22-21 in the Panthers’ favor. Nickerson scored the last touchdown of the game with four minutes on the clock, ending with a score of 21-29 for a Greenback loss.

The team’s biggest challenge was the Panthers’ defense.

“Nickerson's defensive was aggressive,” said head coach Brent Hoelting. “We ran the ball really well in the first half so they loaded the box in the second half and we were able to get some guys open on play action, unfortunately we didn't execute and dropped some passes and missed a few open guys.”

Despite this challenge, Hoelting said he has seen great progress in the offense.

“We have never stopped competing and our offensive line has made tremendous strides since the beginning of the season,” Hoelting said.

The Greenbacks have struggled with turnovers all season, and this game was no exception.

“We lost the turnover battle 4-0 it is hard to win games like that,” Hoelting said.

Like Hoelting, senior Dylan Cox thought turnovers and penalties are what hurt the team.

“I feel the team played hard. Little mistakes are what kill us,” Cox said. “The turnovers and penalties play a big part in the game.”

The team has learned a lot from this season.

“The team learned that everything matters in the game, especially the little things,” Cox said. “The team had its first big runs of the year from Devon and held their assignments better than ever.”

Though Pratt has had a tough season, the players can see past the wins and losses.

“The season to the public eye seems unpleasant, but that’s not what truly matters,” Cox said. “What matters is the men it will turn us into for this community, which I assure you is the kind the people want.”

The Greenbacks end their season on Friday, Nov. 1 when they face the Russell Broncos at home.

“I want our team to compete and finish the season on the right note and send the seniors out the right way,” Cox said.



