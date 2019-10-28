GREAT BEND — The Newton High School boys’ cross country team is headed back to state after a third-place finish Saturday in the Class 5A regional meet at the Lake Barton Golf Course.

Maize South won the team title at 42 points, followed by Newton at 54 and Great Bend at 57. The top three teams advance to state.

Trey Rios of Maize South won the race in 16:31.71. Newton’s Erik Jantz was second at 16:53.77. Kaiden Esfeld of Great Bend was third at 16:55.21.

Newton’s Widly Nocenti placed fourth in 17:00.25 and Eli Blaufuss placed sixth in 17:10.02 to each claim a medal.

Other Newton runners were Luke Schmidt in 16th at 17:33.59, Grant Treaster in 26th in 18:08.47, Caleb Koontz in 37th in 18:31.22 and Benjamin Gering in 40th in 18:44.71.

The season ended for the Railer girls with an eighth-place team finish.

Maize South won the meet with 36 points, followed by Maize at 61 and Great Bend at 62. Newton scored 196 points.

Alexa Rios of Maize South won the meet at 19:18.12, followed by Zoie Ecord of Maize in 19:51.69 and Emilia Dias of Great Bend in 20:06.78.

For Newton, Aspen Schmidt was 32nd in 22:23.37, followed by Elia Bergquist in 33rd in 22:31.55, Gabriella Mayes in 38th in 22:50.41, Emily Torres in 51st in 23:50.93, Analiyah Torres in 53rd in 24:18.75, Annika Senn in 58th in 25:54.35 and Sarah Georgiou in 59th in 27:15.16. All of Newton’s runners for the girls were either freshmen or sophomores, except for Senn, who is a senior.

The state meet is Saturday at Rim Rock Farm outside of Lawrence. The Class 5A boys’ race starts at 12:55 p.m.

Class 5A Regional

Cross Country

Saturday

Lake Barton GC

GIRLS

Team scores (Top three to state) — Maize South 36, Maize 61, Great Bend 62, Hays 83, Salina Central 123, Valley Cener 164, Salina South 175, Newton 196. McPherson no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Rios, Alexa MS 19:18.12; 2. Ecord, Zoie Mai. 19:51.69; 3. Diaz, Emilia GB 20:06.78; 4. Sargent, Bowi MS 20:15.44; 5. Sheldon, Aria Mai. 20:15.96; 6. Kelly, Britton MS 20:23.33; 7. Jaeger, Amelia Hays 20:23.43-i; 8. Esfeld, McKenna GB 20:45.29; 9. Loomis, Emma GB 20:47.79; 10. Cobb, Kadyn SC 20:48.79-i.

Other individual qualifiers — 11. Reimer, Anna Mai. 20:50.12; 14. White, Cora SC 21:06.65; 16. Eickbush, Courtney McP. 21:20.78.

Newton runners — 32. Schmidt, Aspen 22:23.37; 33. Bergquist, Elia 22:31.55; 38. Mayes, Gabriella 22:50.41; 51. Torres, Emily 23:50.93; 53. Torres, Analiyah 24:18.75; 58. Senn, Annika 25:54.35; 59. Georgiou, Sarah 27:15.16.

BOYS

Team scores (top three to state) — Maize South 42, Newton 54, Great Bend 57, Maize 73, Salina Central 169, Salina South 172, McPherson 189, Valley Center 205, Hays 223.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Rios, Trey MS 16:31.71; 2. Jantz, Erik New. 16:53.77; 3. Esfeld, Kaiden GB 16:55.21; 4. Nocenti, Widly New. 17:00.25; 5. Clark, Elijah MS 17:06.93; 6. Blaufuss, Eli New. 17:10.02; 7. Cauley, Sage GB 17:10.35; 8. Hammond, Evan GB 17:11.45; 9. Dohlman, Kadyn Mai. 17:12.25-i; 10. Decker, Vaughn MS 17:15.80.

Other individual qualifiers — 11. Schultz, Austin Mai. 17:18.14; 13. Werner, Aiden Mai. 17:21.93; 17. Johnson, Zachary Mai. 17:36.69; 18. Leonard, Izaac SS 17:42.87.

Other Newton runners — 16. Schmidt, Luke 17:33.59; 26. Treaster, Grant 18:08.47; 37. Koontz, Caleb 18:31.22; 40. Gering, Benjamin 18:44.71.