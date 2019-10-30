Traffic on the Centennial Bridge is scheduled to be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Centennial Bridge spans across the Missouri River from Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri. Traffic will be reduced to one lane Thursday for bridge inspection work.

Flaggers will guide traffic across the bridge during the lane reduction.