Pratt County election information ready for November 5 voters.

Civic elections take place in Pratt from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at several locations around the county. On the ballot locally this year are Pratt Community College board of trustee members, school board members, city commission members, mayors and a pair of bond issues for the 2019 November General Election. Many positions are uncontested but three local personalities will vie for two Pratt City Commission seats. Goals and qualifications gleaned from brief interviews with city commission candidates Gary Schmidt (incumbent), Don Peters (incumbent) and Holly Howell are listed here.

Don Peters - Pratt City Commission candidate

At age 72, Don Peters, believes in promoting the positive aspects of Pratt and listing to suggestions for improvement. He is running for a second term as city commissioner.

"We all want Pratt to grow and prosper and we face challenges in making that happen," Peters said. "We have a small work force and an aging population so we must be willing to hear suggestions and continue to promote the positive things that Pratt has to offer."

Peters listed top attributes of the town he has called home for a lifetime that include a wonderful hospital with skilled doctors, nurses and support staff, two excellent school districts, a progressive community college, numerous parks, great recreational programs, great hunting, and a friendly community.

Peters said two main accomplishments of the current city commission which he has been a part of have been the solar farm and getting good water to the airport.

Prior to retirement from the workforce, Peters served as senior trust officer and executive vice-president of the First National Bank in Pratt.

"I have served as president of United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, vice-chairman of the Pratt Hospital Board, chairman of Pratt Hospital Foundation Board, and I have served on the Pratt Community College Foundation Board and I am an active member of the Pratt Presbyterian Church currently serving as moderator of the Deacons," he said.



Gary Schmidt - Pratt City Commission candidate

The retired owner of Schmidt Construction, a residential and commercial building and remodeling company in Pratt, Gary Schmidt is also running for a second term as a member of the Pratt City Commission. He currently serves as the Vice Mayor of the City of Pratt.

"I bring considerable experience in interviewing and evaluating personnel in compliance with Human Resources policies and guidelines to the city board," Schmidt said. "I have many years of political involvement at local and state levels working with leaders and issues, and developing policies and ideas that affect our way of life."

Schmidt said he has served on various commissions and boards in the community, including Pratt Recreation, Pratt Building Board, Pratt Library Board, and he has been the past president and board member of the Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce.

Successes of the current commission for Schmidt include the addition of a large municipally-owned solar farm which supplies city electricity, and the cooperative track and soccer field project with Pratt Community College.

"These facilities will have a great effect on our city, not only economically, but also on our quality of life for many years to come," Schmidt said. "We are blessed to have talented and experienced leadership, staff, department heads, employees, and a host of volunteers who help keep our city running as smoothly and effectively as possible."

Issues facing city leaders, according to Schmidt, include filling department head positions due to retirement in the coming months, and working on a plan to construct a new swimming pool for the city.

"This is no small task and we have hired a firm that has been helpful to us in the past, to work with our city leaders as well as with members of the community, to develop a plan, explore financial possibilities, locations and accompanying infrastructure, to allow this project to move forward."

Schmidt said he felt he had the time, interest and experience to effectively contribute to these current important issues.



Holly Howell - Pratt City Commission candidate

Holly Howell, 43, has been a lifelong resident of Pratt County, living in city limits since 2005.

"I am running for a position on the Pratt City Commission because I feel I exemplify the majority of Pratt," Howell said. "I am absolutely overwhelmed by the support from the community that want to see a different perspective on issues that affect the city."

Howell said her drive and determination is due in part to the fact that she is a working mother of two teenage daughters.

"Pratt is an amazing place to raise a family and I want to guide decisions to ensure that it is a place they can return to as well."

Howell is a graduate of Skyline School, Pratt Community College and Kansas State University. She has worked in the Pratt County Treasurer’s office since 2005, meeting the public on a daily basis and hearing concerns about local issues. She has also owned her own business, Premier Designs, for 12 years, a direct sales jewelry business.

Howell said her experience with 4-H, one of the many youth opportunities in the area, has been the focal point of my service work.

"I am currently on the Pratt County 4-H Project Development Committee, Pratt County Extension Council Executive Board and am a community leader for our 4-H club," she said.

If elected to the Pratt City Commission, Howell said that economic development would be her primary goal.

"Bringing events to Blythe and Green Sports have made a large impact to the area," Howell said. "Pratt has a vibrant downtown and many museums that bring people here. We need more pursuits to bring outside dollars to the city as that impacts the entire community."

Howell said other goals and visions she would like to see include safety issues such as exploring bike lanes and getting more readable house numbers for city residents.

"Pratt is a regional hub and its location is ideal for a variety of industries," Howell said. "With my experiences working with the public and making decisions on different committees, I have the confidence that I will be a voice for positive change."



Voters next Friday will choose two of the above candidates for city commission. Pratt City Wards 1-5 will vote at Pratt Community Center, 619 North Main. Pratt County rural residents in Townships 6-12, Stafford County residents who live in USD 438 and USD 254 Pratt County residents will all vote at the Church of Christ, 320 Country Club Road. USD 310 Pratt County residents will vote at the Turon Community Center in Turon.

Other candidates and the positions they have filed for include the following.

Pratt Community College Board of Trustees

Four at-large positions:

Ed Barrett-Pratt.

Stan Reimer-Pratt.

Kim DeClue-Pratt.

Michele Hamm-Pratt.

Unified School District 382

Four at-large positions:

Christopher Drake-Preston.

Jennifer Hopkins-Pratt.

Michelle Ferbert-Pratt.

Jeremy Demuth-Pratt.

Unified School District 438

Four at-large positions:

Allen Smith-Haviland.

Rick Shriver-Coats.

David McComb-Pratt.

Nicole Curtis-Byers.

City of Pratt Commissioner

Two positions:

Gary Schmidt-Pratt.

Don Peters-Pratt.

Holly Howell-Pratt.

City of Byers

Mayor

No filings.

City Council-five positions

No filings.

City of Coats

Mayor

Tiffany Ailstock-Coats.

City Council-Coats

Five positions:

Patricia Ward-Coats.

Matthew Ward-Coats.

Kyle Franklin-Coats

Curtis Haste-Coats.

Jeffrey Shafer-Coats.

City of Cullison

Mayor

Theodore Stahl-Cullison.

Rusty Owens-Cullison.

City Council-Cullison

Five positions:

Greg Patrick-Cullison.

Bobbie Booi-Cullison.

Grant Sirois-Cullison.

Marcia Stahl-Cullison.

Jeremy Cota-Cullison.

Cassandra Owens-Cullison.

City of Iuka

Mayor

Marsha Giggy-Iuka

City Council-Iuka

Five positions:

Gerald Tucker-Iuka.

Tom Helsel-Iuka.

Keith Backman-Iuka.

Robert Hall-Iuka.

Warren Briggeman-Iuka.

City of Preston

City Council-Preston

Three positions:

Gary Condict-Preston.

Mike Fisher-Preston.

Mark Richard-Preston.

Alma Walker-Preston.

City of Sawyer

Mayor

No filings.

City Council

Five positions:

Randy Kumberg-Sawyer.

USD 348 Stafford

Four positions:

Rebecca Austin-Stafford.

Michelle Brozek-Stafford.

John Diel-Stafford.

Sara Kerschenske-Stafford.

Dawn Schreiber-Stafford.

USD 351 Macksville

Position 1 District 1-4 Brian Anshutz-Seward.

Position 2 District 2-2 Derek Bevan-Macksville.

Position 3 District 2-3 Dennis Dutton-Macksville.

Position 7 At Large Duane Miller-Belpre.

USD 474 Haviland

Four positions:

Rosie Troyer-Haviland.

Adam Weseloh-Haviland.

Brady Thompson-Haviland.

USD 310 Fairfield

Four at-large positions:

Luke Bauman-Arlington.

Jim Combs-Plevna.

Morgan Haumont-Turon.

Eric Kennedy-Arlington.

Jennifer Pugh-Sylvia.

Jason Smyth-Arlington.

Steven Westfahl-Arlington.

USD 332 Cunningham

Four at-large positions

Scott DeWeese-Cunningham.

Brent Hansen-Cunningham.

Brent Miller-Cunningham.

Travis Thimesch-Cunningham.

USD 254 Barber County North

Position 7 (vote for one)

Meagan Etheridge-Sharon.