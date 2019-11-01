A high speed chase that resulted in injury to Kiowa County sheriff's deputy went through Pratt County and Kiowa County on Halloween eve.

A Wisconsin teen has been arrested following a high speed chase on a motorcycle through Kingman, Pratt and Kiowa Counties on Oct. 31.

Isaac Alexander Mason, 18 of Wisconsin, is currently in the Pratt County jail on one count of flee or attempt to elude, five or more counts of moving violations and improper vehicle registration. His bond is set at $25,000.

The chase began at 6:25 p.m. in Kingman County about three miles east of the Pratt/Kingman County line on U.S. 54 when a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper observed and attempted to stop a west bound 2001 Honda Motorcycle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed, said KHP Lt. Bryan Quick.

The motorcycle was first observed traveling at 130 mph and failed to stop for the officer.

Ruth McFarland, who operates the cafe at Pratt Livestock, said she had left the sale barn and was headed towards Pratt when the motorcycle allegedly went between her vehicle and an eastbound semi.

Pratt County Sheriff's officers joined the chase that went westbound through Pratt still at a high rate of speed. But at 6:34 p.m., about 8 miles west of Pratt, the KHP called off the pursuit near mile marker 130 in accordance with KHP policy because of the danger of the situation.

"We did the appropriate thing," Quick said. "I feel good about it."

The motorcycle continued westbound into Kiowa County where officers had been alerted to the situation about 6:32 p.m. About 6:43 p.m. Kiowa County Sheriff officers located the motorcycle about four miles east of Greensburg, traveling west at a high rate of speed, according to a Kiowa County Sheriff Office press release on the incident.

Officers tried to stop the motorcycle but it accelerated and got a half mile ahead of officers. The vehicle entered Greensburg where a Kiowa County sheriff's officer caught up to the motorcycle when the westbound lead sheriff unit, a 2019 Dodge Charger, lost control, hit a curb, drove across Olive Street then struck a sign and came to a stop upright in a drainage ditch. The officer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Kiowa County Hospital, according to a KHP Crash Log.

The officer was later transported, by ambulance, to a hospital in Wichita in stable but critical condition, according to Kiowa County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycle continued westbound and stopped in Mullinville to refuel when he was approached by a Comanche County officer. The driver denied knowing anything about the chase. The KHP was contacted and confirmed this was the driver involved in the chase and took him into custody, Quick said.

Pending investigation, the officer’s name involved in the injury accident in Greensburg is not being released at this time, according to KHP.

Multiple jurisdictions are involved in this case.

Mason is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.







