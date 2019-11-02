Pratt Community College has been hard at work for three years, preparing for an important visit in spring from the state Higher Learning Commission.

The shoe is definitely going to be on the other foot for Pratt Community College when an HLC site team arrives on campus to conduct a mock visit in preparation for the March 9-10, 2020 Higher Learning Commission team visit for college reaffirmation of accreditation.

The PCC Board of Trustees received an update on the college preparation for the meeting in a conference call with Gene George, instructional research director of Gene George Consulting, who has been working closely with the college to help them prepare for the HLC visit, said PCC President Michael Calvert.

This is a normal cycle of reaffirmation of accreditation that all colleges and universities have to do.

The mock visit will be Nov. 18-19 and all departments will be involved in the process. Many of the current staff and employees were not at PCC when the last accreditation took place and the mock visit will help everyone prepare for the upcoming accreditation visit.

The college has been preparing for reaffirmation of accreditation for three years. The college prepared a Systems Portfolio that covered all the criteria for accreditation. The HLC reviewed the portfolio and sent it back with changes the college needs to make.

The college then went to work on those changes and when the HLC visits in March 2020, they will review what the college has done and issue a report. Calvert said he expects there will be items the HLC will task the college to improve. There will be a further visit in six months or a year to check on the changes but Calvert said he is confident the HLC will reaffirm the PCC accreditation.

The HLC covers Kansas and 18 other states.

While the college continues to prepare for the HLC visit, they are ready to dedicate the new soccer/track complex at Sixth Street and Fincham. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. at the site. Calvert said the college still needs to raise $1 million to pay off revenue bonds in five years for the $3.5 million complex. A key element of funding for the project was the City of Pratt agreeing to offer industrial revenue bonds. The college had a great collaboration with the City and with the school district to make the project happen.

Calvert said the new facility will be a great addition to the community and the college is very pleased with the way the facility turned out.

While the facility was completed too late for this years soccer season, the city rec department is already using it and it will be used by several PCC teams for practice including softball and wrestling.

The facility is going to be certified by the NCAA for official records. Because season schedules have already been set, regional events will probably have to wait until 2021 to get into the scheduling cycle, Calvert said.

The new facility escaped damage from the recent hail storm but the main campus was not so lucky. There was a lot of hail damage to roof shingles and to some vehicles as well as to the greenhouse were hail came through the windows and damaged the flashing and frame. A couple of residence halls had leaks in the roof and immediate funds were approved to make repairs and avoid interior damage.

Total damage to facilities and equipment is estimated at $500, said Kent Adams, PCC vice president of finance and operations.

The addition of the Athletic Hall of Fame to the list of areas on campus where alcoholic beverages can be served is under consideration in the athletic department. Athletic Director Tim Swartzendruber said alcohol would only be available in the Hall of Fame on certain occasions and would be a way to say thank you to donors and potential donors. It would be like a hospitality room at games and would create a more positive attitude about coming to PCC games. All alcohol would be limited and controlled. This would not be an open bar, said Swartzendruber who will continue to gather information and report to the Trustees at a future meeting.