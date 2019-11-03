November 1 through November 15, Casey’s General Store is hosting a round-up promotion to raise funds and awareness for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

Patrons of the more than 2,100 Casey’s General Stores across 16 states are invited to support Hope For The Warriors by rounding-up their purchases to support military families and veterans.

“We are honored to support organizations like Hope For The Warriors that provide important services to those who have served our country. We applaud our team members and guests who embrace this campaign as a way to give back and help Hope For The Warriors provide programs that assist veterans and military families in our local communities,” said Jay Soupene, senior vice president of operations, Casey’s General Stores.

In eight years, Casey’s General Stores has raised over $4 million benefiting Hope For The Warriors’ programs that focus on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, and transition services.

“Military families are seeking our services more than ever before, as the effects of combat may not fully realize until years after returning home,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO/president of the nonprofit organization. “Each year, we’re honored to work with Casey’s, a company that understands the sacrifices made by military members and their families. They understand it takes community and a continued effort to lift up the warriors who have served and still serve our country.”

For more information on Casey’s General Stores, visit caseys.com.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors and the change round-up promotion, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 23,200 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 135 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of over 25,500 since 2010. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Casey’s General Stores: Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.