Representing Pratt High School, Madeline Drake, a sophomore, has won the Pratt County Soil Conservation Speech Contest and the regional contest held October 24. She will compete Monday, November 25 in Wichita at the State Soil Conservation Speech Contest with her presentation on watersheds.

Drake and Pratt freshman Michael Dishman were the top winners in the county soil conservation speech contest on October 8, along with Sophie Bricker from Skyline, who was third. There were 11 contestants at that level. She received $300 as the first place winner, and Dishman received $200. More scholarships are available the farther a student gets in the speech contest.

With her speech titled, "Help Watersheds Help You," Drake also won the regional competition held at Pratt Community College on October 24. She now moves on to the state competition, with all competitors giving speeches on the topic: "Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home."



Judges for the regional contest were Pamela Haworth, Marilyn Stewart, and Sheryl Stevenson. Stevenson from the NRCS also administers the speech contest yearly, finding judges, communicating with teachers and area administrators of local contests, and arranging dates and facilities.