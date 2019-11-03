Pratt County EMS is adding a new ambulance to its fleet of vehicles. Pratt County Commissioners approved $243,592 for the purchase of a 2019 ambulance from American Response Vehicles at their Oct. 28 weekly meeting. Payment will come from the special equipment fund.

Scott Harris, EMS director, said the vehicle would be ready for delivery sometime in the next 120 days. Another company was considered but their delivery date was around 300 days.

The new ambulance will be a welcome addition. Recently, two ambulances had identical breakdowns on the same day. A hose on the intercooler failed on both vehicles on Oct. 26. Harris said one of the vehicles broke down by a Peterbilt facility and he was able to fix one ambulance with a $3 clamp from Peterbilt. Harris said repair parts were hard to come by because of a strike at GMC.

Commissioners also approved $985 for Thimesch Electric to make adjustments on hanging electrical cords in the EMS building to meet Department of Labor state requirements, Harris said.

A new scale house is under construction and is expected to be delivered within 30 to 35 days, said Jason Winkel, Pratt County landfill manager.

The Commissioners had earlier approved the purchase of the prefab building for $6,800. Half the payment was sent to Premier Portable Buildings to get construction started. The concrete pad for the new building is in place and ready for the building.

Insulation has been added to a temporary building that is being used as a scale house until the new prefab is complete.

The upgrade on the second loader has been complete and it is back at work at the landfill. New tracks were added to the other loader.

Winkel said they had been working on drainage everywhere on the site.

Inspectors are coming to the landfill to conduct a training exercise. The Pratt Landfill passed their last inspection with no problems.

Recycle material prices continue to be depressed. Tin cans are now $30 a ton and used to be $120 a ton. Winkel said he would have to send in a load of cardboard and chipboard because he needs the space.

County Commissioners will canvass election ballots at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the commission room at the Pratt County Courthouse. Until the Commissioners certify the election, the results are considered unofficial.

Various organizations and businesses continue to benefit from the Community Service program. When individuals are sentenced with community service, those people go to various locations and perform a variety of tasks to fulfill their legal obligations.

Nancy Smith, Community Service work coordinator, said right now, there were 12 open files with the Pratt County Attorney's office, 14 open files with South Central Community Foundation and 15 open files with Court Services.

Among the businesses and organizations benefiting from Community Service are Pratt County Recycling Center, Senior Commodity distributions, Pratt Area Humane Society, Pratt County Food Bank, Red Cross blood drives, Pratt Area Public Transportation, DCF commodity distribution, Pratt County Health Department and the Pratt County Courthouse. Other workers have fulfilled their obligations with the Salvation Army in Hutchinson and at area churches, Smith said.

Community Service workers will help set up Lemon Park Lights on Saturday, Nov. 9 and help take the displays down in early January. They will also help with the Community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Municipal Building.

Smith said her office is always looking for community service projects after business hours because its better for those with jobs to fulfill their hours.

In previous action, the Commissioners approved $18,000 to the City of Preston for repairs to their water tower.