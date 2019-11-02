DODGE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas Farm Service Agency is processing $215,661,515 in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage payments for the 2018 crop year, the agency said last week.

An additional distribution of $79,419,941 in Conservation Reserve Program rental payments will be made to landowners to support voluntary conservation efforts on private lands through the Kansas FSA.

"Our safety net programs help provide certainty and stability to Kansas farm families affected by fluctuating market prices," said David Schemm, the agency's state executive director. "When reviewing payments, it’s important to remember that ARC and PLC payments by county can vary because average county yields will differ."

According to the USDA, the FSA began processing payments for covered commodities on enrolled farms in the 2018 crop year and anticipate the issuance of more payments in November, "once USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes additional commodity prices for the 2018 crop."

Producers can visit fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc for payment rates applicable to their county and each covered commodity.

The following crops met payment triggers for farms and covered commodities enrolled in 2018 PLC: wheat, barley, corn, grain sorghum, dry peas and canola. Oats and soybeans didn't meet 2018 PLC payment triggers.

Also last week, USDA began issuing 2019 CRP payments to support voluntary conservation efforts on private land.

For their efforts to improve water quality, reduce soil erosion and improve wildlife habitat, Kansas landowners will receive compensation on more than 1.8 million acres enrolled in CRP throughout the state.

"Annual rental payments through the Conservation Reserve Program help farmers and landowners who want to take sensitive land out of production in order to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion or create wildlife habitat," Schemm said.

For information on these USDA programs or to locate your FSA county office, visit farmers.gov.