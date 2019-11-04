Wood turner Mike Rutan gave 'Lunch and Learn" participants a demonstration Friday at the Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt.

It was a piece of wood from Africa and a shell from under the sea but when wood turner Mike Rutan was done, the two had been married into a delicate Christmas ornament. Rutan was a guest presenter at the Filley Art Museum "Lunch and Learn" on Friday, Nov. 1.

The "Lunch and Learn" series invites people to bring a sack lunch to the museum and take noon to 1 p.m. to visit with an artist as they present their particular skill with a live demonstration.

Rutan, a Medicine Lodge native, used a piece of red padauk wood from Africa to make the center portion of his ornament. Padauk is a hard wood and the trees can be 100 feet tall and two feet wide, Rutan said.

Rutan prefers to use hard woods for all his projects and elm is his favorite.

Rutan has found that he gets his best results working with wood that is fresh cut. He likes to be there when the tree is cut to get the wood at its freshest.

"If I have my choice, I'll turn green wood every time," Rutan said.

For his ornaments, Rutan uses sea urchins he gets from a supplier from Florida. He has to be very careful handling the shells because they are very delicate. He uses calipers to measure the diameter of both ends of urchin to make sure his wood turning is just the right size to fit the urchin.

Rutan turns the wood on a lathe using a variety of tools for each specific part of the turning process. He does a lot of measuring on all his projects to make sure he doesn't take off too much material.

"It's always better to start big and work your way down. There's no putting it back on," Rutan said.

In each step of the process, Rutan works slowly and checks and rechecks to make sure he is getting the shape he wants on his projects.

Rutan admits that he has had projects when things didn't go like he wanted but with his years of experience, he has learned to be flexible about the final project.

"If it doesn't go quite right, you can adapt," Rutan said.

The Christmas ornaments require tiny dowel rods to put the project together. It took some time for him to find something that would work and he finally found that bamboo skewers worked perfectly for this project.

A key for successful wood turning is keeping the tools sharp. Whether its using the gouging tool to take off a lot of material or a smaller tool that removes the tiniest bits, the tools have to be sharp.

"How you sharpen your tools often determines how your day goes," Rutan said. "I have a grinder right there. I grind these (tools) a lot."

Some of Rutan's projects, like turning a large bowl or platter, require special tools and Rutan has made some of his tools himself to meet the needs of his special projects.

"I know what (tools) works for me," Rutan said.

Besides shaping the wood on the lathe, Rutan also uses sand paper and applies stains on the lathe.

Rutan is self taught and learned his craft starting with a lathe in his dad's shop. At 14, he split the cost of a Rockwell lathe with his dad and he still uses that lathe today. His first project was a pair of candle sticks that he gave to his mother for Christmas. His sister now has the candle sticks.

Over the years he took on other types of projects including bowls and pens he makes with his son.

He got away from turning until after the death of his mother in 2013 and father in 2015.

"It was good therapy for me," Rutan said.

He started with small bowls and platters then a series of miniature vessels. He kept refining his work and experimenting with different types of wood, moisture content and thicknesses adding carvings, dyes and turquoise. He has used a wood burner to get the exact effect he wants on his projects.

Some of Rutan's turnings are available in the gift shop at the Vernon Filley Art Museum.









