Compared apples-to-apples, the apparent low bid Shawnee County received recently to kill a specific type of water weed at Lake Shawnee turned out to be higher than that of a competitor, the county commission learned Monday.

Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays then voted 3-0 to instead enter into a contract with that competitor, Truesdale, Mo.-based Aquatic Control Inc.

Aquatic Control's bid was "the most comprehensive and most competitive" the county received, Cook said.

Commissioners had voted Aug. 29 to solicit bids from companies interested in contracting with the county to apply Sonar Genesis aquatic herbicide to kill an invasive water weed called Eurasian watermilfoil at the lake.

Parks operations director Jeremy Myers said Monday the county received a bid in the amount of $84,719.88 to carry out that task from Amarua Environmental Services, but that was eliminated because the company intended to not use Sonar Genesis.

The other two bids the county received came from Aquatic Control, in the amount of $103,800, and from EMS, in the amount of $61,700, according to a document in the agenda packet for Monday's meeting.

EMS has twice contracted with the county to treat Lake Shawnee for Eurasian watermilfoil, Myers said.

But Aquatic Control's bid included providing "bump” treatments needed to ensure the lake contains a sufficient level of herbicide throughout the treatment period, while the bid from EMS did not, Myers said.

Not including those treatments, Aquatic Control's bid amounted to $61,050 compared to $61,700 for EMS, Myers said.

With bump treatments included, he said, Aquatic Control's bid amounted to $103,800 compared to what would have been a cost of $104,900 from EMS.

Parks and recreation director Tim Laurent consequently recommended commissioners contract with Aquatic Control to do the work.

Commissioners voted Monday to approve a contract through which the county will pay Aquatic Control as much as $103,800.

"In bidding, you don't always take the lowest bid," Riphahn said. "You take the best bid."

The money will come from the parks and recreation department's operating funds.