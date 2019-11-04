For a support group to be included or if changes need to made to a listing, call The Telegram at (620) 276-6862 Ext. 237, or email newsroom@gctelegram.com.

Domestic violence

Support Group. For survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Contact: For more information, call Family Crisis Services Inc., (620) 275-5911.

Teen-Talk Support Group. For victims of domestic violence, dating violence and sexual assault. Time/Location: 5 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at Family Crisis Services Inc., 106 W. Fulton St. Contact: Susan at (620) 275-2018.

Substance abuse

Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline. Information for AA groups in the Garden City area. Contact: Hotline, (844) 244-3171.

12 Step Group of Alcoholics Anonymous. Location: 116 1/2 E. Chestnut St.; Times: noon, Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday; 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (women's meeting Tuesday and men's meeting 7 p.m.); Closed meetings - alcoholics only, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday (except Thursdays and second Monday of month); Closed meetings - alcoholics only, 8 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday; Open meetings, 8 p.m. Saturday; Email: 12stepgroupgc@gmail.com.

12 x 12 Al-Anon Family Groups. For friends and families of alcoholics/addicts. Time/Location: 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. each Thursday at 116 1/2 E. Chestnut St. (Use south entrance off Fulton St.)

Freedom To Recover N.A. Group. All meetings are open; addicts and non-addicts are welcome. Time/Location: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Presbyterian Church, 1719 Texas St. (enter through the north door of the west wing). Contact: Patrick G. at (785) 623-0367.

Health

Garden City Area Alzheimer’s Association Support Group. For family members or friends caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. Time/Location: 4 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month at Homestead Assisted Living, 2414 N. Henderson St. Contact: Tim White at (620) 272-9800.

Alzheimer’s Support Group. The support group welcomes any family members or friends caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. Time/Location: 2:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the South Conference Room of Garden Valley Retirement Village, 1505 E. Spruce St. Contact: Shirley at (620) 275-9651.

TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury). To aid and support people with brain injuries and their families. For information, contact Logie Asebedo, (620) 384-5048.

Cancer Survivors Yoga. For cancer survivors and those now in treatment, a class taught by Kathy White. Time/Location: 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Holcomb Rec Center.

Garden City “Wolf Pack” Consumer Run Organization (C.R.O.) Inc. A non-profit organization that serves persons with self-identified mental illness. It is a member run organization that is centered on peer support. The CRO focuses on leadership, education and community involvement. Time/Location: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 409 N. Eighth St. Contact: Alexis Fluellen (620) 260-9970.

Cancer Support Group. Open to anyone fighting the disease, as well as survivors. Time/Location: noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Heartland Cancer Center, 410 E. Spruce St. (lunch provided). Contact: (620) 272-2360 or (620) 765-1443.

Coffee with Caregivers. To share support and experiences, ask questions and be with others who share concerns about caring for loved ones with cancer. Time/Location: 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Patrick Dugan's Coffee House, 301 N. Main St. Contact: RVSP to Becky Alexander at (620) 290-2065.

Alzheimer’s Support Group. For those who are diagnosed and their loved ones, caregivers and family. Time/Location: 2 and 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in Classroom A1 at High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin. Contact: Mary Chipley at (620) 355-7112 Extension 1340.

Kitchen Therapy. For cancer patients and others with chronic disease to see free cooking demonstrations and learn tips on ways to choose the healthiest ingredients, make food more appealing and spark appetites. Time/Location: Noon to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at Heartland Cancer Center, 410 E. Spruce St. Contact: To register, call Viry at (620) 765-1443.

Weight loss

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). An affordable group for those wanting to lose weight. Time/Location: Weigh-in is from 8:15 to 9 a.m., with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. each Thursday in the Blue Room at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Contact: Betty Schaffer at (620) 275-9792.

GC WW. Time/Location: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church, 1106 N. Main St. (park in north parking lot and enter Welcome Center).

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Nonprofit organization providing weight-loss support since 1948. Contact/more information: (800) 932-8677 or email Bednasek@networksplus.net.

Other

Celebrate Recovery. A faith-based, Christ-centered, 12-Step recovery program for people struggling with all kinds of issues and is not just for those struggling with chemical and alcohol addiction. Time/Location: Meal at 6 p.m. Mondays, followed by large group meetings at 7 p.m. and splitting off into small groups at 8 p.m. at Area 96, 308 W. Fifth St., Scott City. Contact (620) 872-2339 for additional information or visit www.fbcscott.com/#/ministries/celebrate-recovery.

Divorce Care. A support network for people who have gone through or are going through a divorce. Time/Location: 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Garden City Church of the Nazarene, 2720 N. Campus Drive. Contact: Becky at (719) 289-8743 or Phil at (620) 640-6849.

Celebrate Recovery. A faith-based, Christ-centered, recovery program for people struggling with all kinds of issues and not just for those struggling with chemical and alcohol addiction. Time/Location: 12-Step Program at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Open Share Group at 6:15 p.m. Fridays, both at Bible Christian Church, 1501 E. Mary St., Garden City. Contact (620) 276-8356 for additional information.

High Plains Zen. A Zen discussion on Skype every Monday at 6 p.m. Contact: (785) 798-3703 or highplainszen@gmail.com.

My Hope. A support group for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. Time/Location: Noon on the second Tuesday of each month at High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St. Contact: (620) 272-2519.