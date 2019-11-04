Friday evening accident at dangerous intersection sends one to the hospital.

A Pratt teen was injured following a two-vehicle accident Nov. 1 at First and Jackson in Pratt.

Kenzie Rice, 16 of Pratt, was eastbound on First Street in a 2008 Toyota Prius when she attempted to make a left turn and go north on Jackson just as Lonnie Wright, 64 of Pratt, was westbound on First in a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup, said Pratt Police Sgt. Ed Gimpel.

The Ford struck the Prius on the passenger side. The Ford came to a stop facing southwest on the south side of the intersection while the Prius came to a stop facing southwest on the curb next to a fire hydrant and a stop sign that was against the drivers door.

Pratt County Rescue used the Jaws of Life to cut the stop sign post to open the drivers door.

Pratt County EMS transported Rice to Pratt Regional Medical for treatment. Wright refused transport. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident at 5:41 p.m.