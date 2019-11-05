A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has pleaded guilty to stealing a truck and escaping from the state prison, according to court records.

Cal Henry Green, 36, pleaded guilty Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to aggravated escape from custody, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle.

The crimes occurred Jan. 7 at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Green reportedly was on a work assignment when he left the prison without permission. He stole a state-owned dump truck, which he reportedly used to escape.

The truck later was found in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green was apprehended Jan. 10 in Independence, Missouri.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

As part of a plea agreement, there will be a recommendation that the sentences for the three counts run concurrent. But the prosecution and defense otherwise will be free to make their own arguments regarding what the sentence should be, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

“It’s unfortunate this happened,” Thompson said in a news release. “Inmates who attempt to escape always end up with less freedom than they would serving their sentence.”

Green currently is serving a prison sentence for an aggravated battery conviction in Wyandotte County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

