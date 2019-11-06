Pratt High School football team clinched a double-overtime victory over the Russell Broncos on November 1.

The Pratt Greenback football team ended their season with a 26-20 win in double overtime against the Russell High School Broncos on Friday, Nov. 1 at home. The team ended on a high note, particularly for the seniors, after a season of struggle.

The Greenbacks were the first on the board with their touchdown in the first quarter, followed by the Broncos’ touchdown and extra point in the second quarter. Pratt went into halftime down 6-7, but came back in the beginning of the third quarter with a touchdown by Devon Weber to put the score at 14-7. The Broncos tied the game in the fourth quarter, and it resulted in the game going into overtime. Both teams scored in overtime, bringing the score to 20-20, but Pratt was able to finish the game when they scored in double overtime, ending the game at 26-20 for a Greenback win.

Head coach Brent Hoelting thought the team played hard for their final game of the season.

“I don’t know that we played a really clean game from an execution standpoint, but I was really proud of how hard the kids played and the heart they showed at the end of the game to pull out a win in a game they will remember for the rest of their lives,” Hoelting said.

The team came together to win the game.

“Collectively, this was a team effort,” Hoelting explained. “Devon Weber led the way again rushing and I thought Bryce played a good game defensively.”

Senior Brett Huslig thought his teammates showed great leadership.

“Devon Weber and Blake Coss led the team and helped keep the team together at times. Our linemen played a huge part on the team too,” Huslig said.

After getting extra reps before practice, watching film before school, and hours of studying plays, Huslig explained how the seniors left their legacy.

“We did our best to give the underclassmen a good example of how important team is and that everyone matters,” Huslig said.

Underclassmen had to fill in for many senior and junior injuries this season.

“With injuries pulling many starters out of the game, it was important to have freshmen and sophomores step up and fill spots, Huslig said.

The Greenbacks faced the climax of the game in overtime.

“The biggest play of the game was Bryce Winsor blocking their extra point in the first overtime,” Hoelting said. “He did a great job of getting through the line and getting his hands on the kick.”

“We played best when the game was tied and we knew we had to hold them,” said Huslig. “We came together more than we had all season and that was key to our success in double overtime.”

Hoelting was happy that the seniors were able to win their final game.

“These seniors are just a great group of young men. They have had great football careers, but more importantly they are great people who are going to go on to do some wonderful things in life,” Hoelting said. “I was very happy we were able to send them out on a high note and I can’t wait to see where life leads them in the future.”

The Greenbacks ended their season with a record of 2-7.

Seniors were A.J. Arensdorf, Jarrett Bates, Dylan Cox, Luis Garcia, Hunter Huber, Brett Huslig, Grant May, Camdon Nickelson, Derek Roadhouse, Dawson Snider, Gage Taylor, Alix Teafatiller, and Kurtis Veninga.