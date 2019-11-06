Peters and Schmidt to continue on Pratt City Commission.

In a closely contested race for two seats, Don Peters and Gary Schmidt were re-elected to the Pratt City Commission with 36 percent and 34 percent of the vote respectively while challenger Holly Howell received 28 percent.

The following 2019 fall election results for Pratt County are unofficial and do not include write-in ballots. Results will be official after Pratt County Commissioners canvass the ballots on Nov. 15.

Unofficial results:

Pratt City Commissioner-Two positions

Don Peters 474

Gary Schmidt 455

Holly Howell 379

Write-in 1

Pratt Community College Board of Trustees at large-Four positions

Michelle Hamm, Pratt 822

Kim DeClue, Pratt 715

Stan Reimer, Pratt 697

Ed Barrett, Pratt 635

Write-in 20.

USD 382 Board of Education-Four positions

Jennifer Hopkins, Pratt 669

Chris Drake, Preston 583

Jeremy Demuth, Pratt 573

Michelle Ferbert, Pratt 537

Write-in 10

USD 438 Board of Education-Four positions

Rick Shriver, Coats 77

Nicole Curtis, Byers 75

Allen Smith, Haviland 64

David McComb, Pratt 61

Write-in 1

Byers Mayor

No candidate filed

Write-in 12

Byers City Council

No candidate filed

Write-in 49

Coats Mayor

Tiffany Ailstock, Coats 4

No write-in

Coats City Council-Five positions

Kyle Franklin, Coats 4

Curtis Haste, Coats 3

Patricia Ward, Coats 2

Matt Ward, Coats 2,

Jeffrey Shafer, Coats 2

No write-in

Cullison Mayor

Rusty Owens, Cullison 10

Ted Stahl, Cullison 5

No write-in

Cullison City Council-Five positions

Greg Patrick, Cullison 14

Grant Sirois, Cullison 14

Jeremy Cota, Cullison 14

Cassandra Owens, Cullison 8

Bobbie Booi, Cullison 7

Marcia Stahl, Cullison 6

Write-in 5

Iuka Mayor

Marsha Giggy, Iuka 26

Write-in 1

Iuka City Council-Five Positions

Gerald Tucker, Iuka 23

Tom Helsel, Iuka 23

Keith Backman, Iuka 23

Robert Hall, Iuka 23

Warren Briggeman, Iuka 22

No write-in

Preston City Council-Three positions

Gary Condict, Preston 21

Mark Richard, Preston 19

Mike Fisher, Preston 18

Alma Walker, Preston 10

Write-in 2

Sawyer Mayor

No candidate filed

Write-in 21

Sawyer City Council-Five positions

Randy Kumberg, Sawyer 21

Write-in 78

Constitutional Amendment

Yes 508

No 442

USD 349 Board of Education-Four positions

Michelle Brozek, Stafford 1

Rebecca Austin, Stafford 0

John Diel, Stafford 0

Sara Kerschenske, Stafford 0

Dawn Schreiber, Stafford 0

No write-in

USD 351 Board of Education Position 1-One position

Brian Anshutz, Seward 1

No write-in

USD 351 Board of Education Position 2-One position

Derek Bevan, Macksville 1

No write-in

USD 351 Board of Education Position 3-One position

Dennis Dutton, Macksville 1

No write-in

USD 351 Board of Education Position 7-One position

Duane Miller, Belpre 1

No write-in

USD 474 Board Members-Four positions

Rosie Troyer, Haviland 1

Brady Thompson, Haviland 1

Adam Weseich, Haviland 0

No write-in

USD 332 Board of Education-Four positions

Scott DeWeese, Cunningham 1

Brent Hansen, Cunningham 1

Brent Miller, Cunningham 1

Travis Thimesch, Cunningham 1

No write-in

USD 254 Board of Education Position 7-One position

Meagan Etheridge, Sharon 3

No write-in

USD 254 Proposition No. 1

No 3

Yes 0

USD 254 Proposition No. 2

No 3

Yes 0





















