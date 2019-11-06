After a successful 7-2 season, 26-48 loss already leaves team hungry for next year.

The Skyline Thunderbirds hosted playoff opponent Spearville High School on Thursday, October 31, but fought a losing battle to the 26-48 finish.

The first quarter was scoreless for both squads. Spearville got on the board first with a rushing touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion. Braden Tyler found the endzone for the T-Birds with a rushing touchdown, making the score 6-8.

The Lancers scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter. But Tyler connected with Enoch Walter for a passing touchdown, keeping Skyline in the game. At the half, the T-Birds trailed 12-22.

In the third quarter, Eli Temanson scored two rushing touchdowns. The Thunderbirds continued to put up a fight. Spearville would go on to score one touchdown in the third and three touchdowns in the fourth to extend their lead to 22.

The fourth quarter was a continual battle and when the final buzzer rang, the season over for the T-Birds with a hard-fought loss, 26-48.

“Boys played tough just couldn't find the edge we needed to get the win. Spearville is a good team and we have to give them credit for playing as well as they did. Our boys should be proud of the season they had and all the work they put into it. The seniors carried the torch well and left a strong mark on the program. They will be remembered highly for all they contributed. Our underclassmen have a lot to look forward to. All of them contributed so much to the success of the season. I know they have to be hungry for more success,” said head coach Andrew Nation.

Temanson led the defense with 11 tackles, followed by Thomas Sturgeon with 10, and Ryan Adams with 8.

The T-Birds finish the season 7-2, more than doubling their win total from the 2018 season.