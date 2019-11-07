Wednesday's shirt-sleeve weather in Topeka will seem like a distant memory the next couple of days, as much colder weather has arrived in the capital city.

Highs on Wednesday afternoon topped out at 68 degrees at 3:04 p.m.

Then a cold front rolled into the area, and the temperatures dropped quickly.

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka temperature was 25 degrees, with a wind chill index of 10 degrees.

Highs on Thursday should only reach around 38 degrees.

Friday should be a little warmer, with highs around 48 degrees.

The warm-up continues on Saturday, when highs should be around 68 degrees.

Look for cooler weather to return on Sunday, with highs around 57 degrees.

Then much lower temperatures are expected on Veterans Day on Monday, when highs should only reach around 31 degrees, with a chance for snow in the morning.

Here is the seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 22. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

• Monday, Veterans Day: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.