Not a good day for the squirrels involved in small fire incident November 4 in Pratt.

Pratt firefighters were called to a very small grass fire next to the northwest corner of the fence around Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center on Monday, Nov. 4. The firefighters were able to use water canisters to put the fire out in just a couple of minutes.

The source of the fire was a little unusual. A pair of squirrels got into the equipment at the top of a power pole early Monday afternoon and caused a spark that set the grass on fire. Unfortunately, both squirrels died from the electric shock. One fell to the ground while the other remained in the midst of the equipment at the top of the pole.