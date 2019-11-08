Veterans Day Parade slated for Monday

The annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade will take place Monday in downtown Leavenworth. And this year marks the event’s 100th anniversary.

“It’s going to be a great observance,” said Diane Smith, secretary of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The parade will follow its usual route, beginning at Fourth and Cherokee streets. The parade will travel east on Cherokee and then north on Esplanade Street. The parade will turn west on Delaware Street and then south on Seventh Street. The parade then will travel east on Cherokee Street, ending at Fifth and Cherokee streets.

Organizers of the parade say it is one of the oldest Veterans Day observances in the nation and the largest parade west of the Mississippi River.

Smith said there are 185 committed parade entries, which is more than usual.

“We’re hoping this will be one of the best parades we’ve put on to date,” she said.

Pedestrian killed in car accident identified

PITTSBURG — The pedestrian who died Monday after being hit by a car in the 2600 block of North Broadway was identified as 73-year-old Mary Thornhill, of Pittsburg. Members of Thornhill’s family were located and notified on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday evening, Nov. 4, at approximately 5:55 p.m., emergency response units from the Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS responded to a motor vehicle traffic accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 80-year-old Marjorie Hallacy, of Pittsburg, was traveling southbound on Broadway when it allegedly struck Thornhill, who was allegedly walking southbound in the outside lane of traffic.