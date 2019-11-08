Pratt store joins company in support of veterans and military families during month of November.

In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month, maurices announces its partnership with Blue Star Families to support local military families. For every gift card purchased November 1 through Veterans Day on November 11, maurices will donate one dollar to Blue Star Families – with up to $20,000 in donations.

"We are honored to be a part of maurices GIVE GOOD campaign this year," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "Partnerships like this enable us to introduce military families to the civilians (we call them Blue Star Neighbors) who support and appreciate their efforts every day."

Maurices in Pratt, located at 2010 E. First Street, is taking part in this company-wide veterans-support campaign.

“Our commitment to military families in our local communities is a reflection of our company values,” said George Goldfarb, maurices’ president and CEO. “We are proud to support Blue Star Families in partnership with our customers to provide resources for military families serving at home and abroad.”

To recognize military families, service members and veterans for their service, maurices offers an extra 10% off every day in stores with a valid military ID.

Learn more by visiting maurices.com.

About maurices

maurices is a women’s apparel retailer that celebrates feel good fashion for real life. Its committed to its service with style promise and offering affordable fashion that take women from workday to weekend and all of life’s adventures in between. With inclusive sizing from 0-24, maurices is famous for its versatile styles including key categories such as denim, dresses, tops, and more. Established in 1931, maurices operates 935 stores in communities across North America. Discover even more fashion at maurices.com.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families builds communities that support military families by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members nationwide. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.