Cross country season is over after an exciting finish at state for two Skyline runners.

On Saturday, November 2 two Skyline cross country athletes traveled to the Wamego Country Club near Topeka to run for a state medal.

Senior Heidi Roberts was competing in her second consecutive state meet. She had led the T-Birds in placing all year. Roberts finished 21st in the girls race.

Jackson Wallace, a junior who has qualified for the state meet every year, finished with a 13th place medal in the boys division.

“Both runners led their teams throughout the season, so it was nice that they were rewarded with a trip to state,” said head coach Mike Neifert.

Although the Thunderbirds are finished for the season, many runners will compete in track and field before returning to the cross country course next fall.