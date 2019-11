Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Buhler

Dalton w. Heiter, assets: $6,627; liabilities: $65,305.

Dodge City

Rachel Lauren Grudt, aka Rachel Recio, assets: $1,605; liabilities: $65,204.

Michael Anthony Rangel Jr., assets: $6,924; liabilities: $61,814.

Garden City

Cuahtemoc Ramos, aka Temo Ramos, and Jennifer Ann Ramos, dba Auntie Jennifer's Daycare, Chapter 13, assets: $231,975; liabilities: $122,583.

Erasmo Galan-Romero, dba EGR Transport, Chapter 13, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $0 to $50,000.

Alexandria H. Sanchez, assets: $9,920; liabilities: $28,304.

Great Bend

Michele Christine Brohaugh, assets: $2,530; liabilities: $38,970.

Melissa Lee Hensley, assets: $3,463; liabilities: $81,257.

Hays

Kayla Dawn Alvis, Chapter 13, assets: $1,305; liabilities: $73,401.

Bruce Howard Blackman Jr. and Sara Kystl Blackman, assets: $17,882; liabilities: $82,276.

Stephen M. Young, dba Regional Plumbing and Mechanical LLC, and Susie Young, assets: $277,885; liabilities: $227,793.

Hesston

Rachel Ann Harper, Chapter 13, assets: $93,761; liabilities: $170,181.

Hugoton

Osman Hernandez-Gonzalez, Chapter 13, assets: $1,300; liabilities: $33,112.

Hutchinson

Roland Anthony Barden, assets: $11,081; liabilities: $46,753.

Heath David Hensley and Kelsey Lynnette Hensley, aka Kelsey Harsh, Kelsey Brown, Chapter 13, assets: $12,500; liabilities: $39,770.

Douglas Donald Kienow and Stacey Lynn Kienow, Chapter 13, assets: $367,541; liabilities: $166,597.

Melissa Annette LeShore, aka Melissa A. Trimm, Melissa A. Hurd, Chapter 13, assets: $4,380; liabilities: $67,003.

Anthony Ryan Mahoney and Ashley Marie Mahoney, aka Ashley Marie Nemechek, Ashley Marie Nusser, Chapter 13, assets: $50,630; liabilities: $187,930.

Frank (NMI) Ortiz and Erica Ruth Ortiz, assets: $82,173; liabilities: $204,144.

Kingman

Robin Eric Wiebe and andrea Louis Wiebe, aka Andrea Louise Bough, Andrea Louise Tracy, assets: $16,039; liabilities: $76,943.

Kiowa

Tabatha Dawn Mitchell, assets: $39,806; liabilities: 442,465.

Larned

Steven Roy Pleasant, formerly dba Pleasant Acres, and Jessica Raylene Pleasant, formerly dba Lou's Loot, Chapter 13, assets: $317,647; liabilities: $550,518.

Liberal

Neil Allen Brewer and Connie Marie Brewer, aka Connie Marie Vassar, Connie Marie Terry, Connie Marie McIntire, assets: $10,503; liabilities: $103,635.

McPherson

Wayne A. Anderson, formerly dba DW Contracting, aka Wayne Roberts, and Rachel D. Anderson, aka Rachel D. Crews, Rachel D. Broadus, assets: $17,437; liabilities: $125,868.

Newton

Joshua Lloyd Duncan and Misha Lynette Duncan, aka Misha Lynette Allison, assets: $89,055; liabilities: $173,322.

Margaret Anne McGlachin, formerly dba McGlachin Realty, assets: $308,110; liabilities: $277,455.

Otis

Cody G. Woods and Kayla M. Woods, Chapter 13, assets: $57,570; liabilities: $70,526.

Penalosa

Benjamin E. Oak, dba Twin Fork Outfitters, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $50,001 to $100,000.

Rozel

Brian Lee McDonald and Chyanne Lynette McDonald, Chapter 13, assets: $112,924; liabilities: $222,621.

Everett Leon Myers, dba Myers Welding & Repair, and Shannon Dawn Myers, Chapter 13, assets: $44,457; liabilities: $51,649.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.