Southwest Elementary students in Pratt held a special Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, one of several planned in the community.

Enthusiastic young voices and energetic flag waving at Southwest Elementary School Monday morning honored area military veterans and the red, white and blue, bringing smiles to many of the 18 local servicemen and women who were part of the ceremony.

After introductions of the local veterans by Assistant Principal Kirsten Blankenship, speakers Emily Albers and Jerry Gardiniear of the Army-Air Force National Guard told students about each of the five branches of military service and that the United States military keeps the nation safe through the use of advanced technology and tactics as well as sharing skills with other nations so that they can better serve their people.

“The United States is able to exist because of the contributions of our soldiers, marines, sailors, coast guardsmen and airmen,” Albers said. “We are proud to serve you.”

Gardiniear led the elementary students in a short question-answer session that ended with a statement that, according to the national average, one percent of the student population in Southwest Elementary building would be fit enough to serve in the United States Military someday. He challenged students to find out if they were that one percent, and Southwest 4th grader Charlie Mandl accepted that challenge.

He was able to complete five pushups, cheered on by his class and schoolmates, then was congratulated by Gardiniear, who awarded him with his own personal air force service medal.

Drum cadence for the ceremony was provided by the Pratt High School Drum Core, while the Pratt Area Scouts presented the Color Guard. Special music was provided by the fourth grade students, led by teacher Lisa Rawlings, and the student body recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang several rousing patriotic songs.

After the ceremony, students could meet and greet the area veterans and event speakers in the hallway as they went back to their classrooms.

Veterans Day ceremonies were also planned for Liberty Middle School and Skyline Schools (hosting the All-Veterans Memorial planned by the B-29 Bombers on the Prairie Museum board) on November 11, 2019.