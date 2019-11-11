Pratt City Commissioners look towards raising the age for legal sale of vaping and tobacco products.

Subjects of vaping and water-line details gathered the most attention at the Pratt City Commission meeting Monday, November 4, with action on the vaping issue put on hold and action taken on the Pratt Airport Water Line Project.

A proposed city ordinance triggered by health concerns relating to vaping, which would prohibit the sale or distribution of tobacco products to persons under the age of 21, was tabled for further consideration.

“It’s something to think about. It isn’t something we have to do tonight,” Meyer said, regarding the proposed ordinance which would amend the existing city ordinance relating to tobacco sales by raising the age of purchase from 18 to 21 and include electronic cigarettes and liquid nicotine/vaping products.

Meyer said the ordinance drafted by City Attorney Regina Probst was modeled after the ordinance adopted by the City of Topeka.

City Commissioners had received a showing of support for the tobacco ordinance age change from 18 to 21 at their regular October 21 meeting from Pratt High School Principal Steve Blankenship and several PHS students.

At the October 21 meeting Meyer thanked the group for attending and showing their support of the proposed ordinance, adding that as a pharmacist he is aware that nicotine is as addictive as heroine and that addiction happens quickly.

Questioned by Commissioner Don Peters if they had been asked to try vaping, Blankenship said he had been advised by the students that they had all been asked and that they were looking for ways to say “no”.

Violation of the proposed tobacco-sales ordinance would carry a minimum fine of $200.

Commissioners discussed ways to get more community input about the sale of tobacco age limit before voting on the proposed tobacco ordinance.

Probst suggested using social media to seek community views about the legal tobacco age limit.

Regarding city water issues, the Pratt Airport Water Line Project advanced to preparing for the final stage of construction when Pratt City Commissioners unanimously approved awarding the low of six bids in the amount of $1,427,615.00 to APAC-KS of Hutchinson.

Michael Younger, PE of Evans-Bierly-Hutchinson & Associates, P.A., recommended the award, noting there was a $355,000 split between APAC-KS’s low bid and the high bid of $1,798,321.90 by Newark Construction Company, Inc. of Goddard. Other bidders were Midlands Contracting, Kearney, NE, $1,453,360; DLS Underground, Harper, KS, $1,598,359.07; Walters-Morgan Construction, Inc., Manhattan, KS, $1.735758; and Wildcat Construction Company, Inc., Wichita, KS, $1,7785,730.

Younger said the bid award would be contingent on approval by Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Commissioners also approved Younger’s recommendation requesting a loan amendment in the amount of $200,000 with principal forgiveness of 30 per cent.

Acting City Manager Bruce Pinkall advised that the bids were higher than anticipated on the project that will deliver city water to the airport and environs which currently has its own water system that has been targeted by KDHE for high nitrate content.

Pinkall said the additional cost to the city for the approved project would be about $8,000 annually.

“We can be conservative in plans for the future and rebuild capital reserves,” Pinkall said.

Motion to approve the bid award was made by Commissioner Jason Leslie, with concurrence by Mayor Doug Meyer and Commissioners Zach Deeds, and Gary Schmidt. Commissioner Don Peters was out of town on family matters and unable to attend.

“It’s been a long time coming.” Mayor Meyer said of the project. “It gives us more options and productive ones.”

Rambat said he expected the construction phase of the airport water line project to begin in spring 2020.

In other business:

*Mayor Meyer congratulated incumbent commissioners Gary Schmidt and Don Peters on their successful campaigns supported by city voters who returned them to office in the city election held Tuesday, November 5. Meyer also congratulated Holly Howell for running a good campaign.

*Commissioners learned that there was no opposition from neighboring property owners regarding the request for demolition of the historic Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 701 East First Street, made by Bob Blasi at the October 7 City Commission meeting. The city is awaiting final approval from Topeka to issue the demolition permit to Blasi and his business partner Kenny Roberts, who purchased the property at auction last March.

*City Finance Director Diana Garten reported a downward trend in city sales tax revenue, reflected by revenue loss of $11,729 for October 2019 from October 2018, noting that the closing of some businesses could have made the impact.

*City of Pratt Public Works Secretary Lola Shumway, who is also the city’s certified flood plain manager, was awarded a plaque by Steve Samuelson of the Kansas Division of Water Resources/Floodplain Management recognizing her work which resulted in a 15 per cent discount on flood insurance to Pratt property owners in designated flood plain areas.

*Pratt Electric Utilities Director Jamie Hubert reported that he received lots of compliments from Halloween Trick or Treaters about the recently installed refurbished historic lights on the west side of North Main.



