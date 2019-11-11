A 34-year-old man was behind bars early Monday in the Jackson County Jail in Holton after his arrest following a pair of police chases, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Michael Francis Dorsch, of Horton, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday, Morse said, when the Jackson County Sheriff's Office was notified that the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office had terminated a chase near N.W. 86th Street and Topeka Boulevard.

The chase resulted a person wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries in Shawnee County refused to stop fdor officers.

A short time later, a Shawnee County sheriff's deputy saw the suspect's vehicle traveling north on S Road from the county line in Jackson County.

Morse said a Jackson County sheriff's deputy then found the vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Camry, which had crashed but was still running, in a ditch just north of 102nd Road and S Road. No one was around the Camry, which ad been reported stolen out of Silver Lake, Morse said.

While deputies were on the scene around 2 a.m., a dark-colored 2017 Volkswagen car approached the area. Deputies believed the vehicle was in the area to pick up the driver of the Camry, Morse said.

Another pursuit ensued westbound on 102nd Road. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop at stop signs at US-75 highway and continued westbound, Morse said.

The suspect vehicle was headed north on P.4 Road when the driver lost control because of excessive speeds and icy conditions and rolled, Morse said. Two occupants in the Volkswagen were evaluated at area hospitals.

Morse said it was determined the Volkswagen had been reported stolen out of Lawrence, and the tag on the vehicle was stolen from a residence in Shawnee County.

The driver, later identified as Dorsch, was arrested and was booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with felony possession of stolen property; possession of stolen property; possession of methamphetamine and marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while suspended; interference with law enforcement; two counts of aggravated battery; and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

Bond was pending as of early Monday.

Morse said Dorsch is known to Jackson County law enforcement from a variety of pursuits and manhunts throughout the years.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

The incident remain under investigation.